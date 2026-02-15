Klitschko stated that Kyiv is on the verge of disaster due to Russian strikes

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that continuous Russian air strikes on the capital's critical infrastructure over the past two months have brought the city to the brink of disaster, reports UNN with reference to FT and RFI.

"Currently, the question of our country's future - whether we will survive as an independent state or not - remains open," Klitschko said in an interview with the Financial Times.

3.5 million residents of the capital are currently experiencing the harshest winter since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Constant shelling of thermal power plants, frosty weather, and low temperatures down to -20° have already made life difficult for Kyiv residents.

"If you want to kill someone, you shoot them in the heart. (...) Vladimir Putin's main goal is not Donetsk, not Luhansk, not Crimea. His main goal is Kyiv and all of Ukraine. He wants to destroy our independence," Klitschko said.

In the capital, heating was restored in 1100 high-rise buildings within a day