Klitschko stated that Kyiv is on the verge of disaster due to Russian strikes

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:51 AM • 1358 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
10:18 AM • 6012 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
09:15 AM • 10870 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
08:20 AM • 22002 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 24482 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 32863 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 28041 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 27171 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 23427 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 20567 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.1m/s
83%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New Zealand braces for more downpours after deadly floodsFebruary 15, 04:17 AM • 8130 views
Saboteurs of the "ATESH" movement disabled a main-line electric locomotive in the Russian city of OryolVideoFebruary 15, 04:35 AM • 4558 views
Airlines cancel flights to Paris due to snowfall and iceFebruary 15, 05:59 AM • 6644 views
Enemy massively attacked Odesa region, railway infrastructure damagedPhoto06:55 AM • 5644 views
Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeys10:10 AM • 7686 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 84534 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 138476 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 76315 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 93112 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 133166 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Hillary Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Munich
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 9976 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 18705 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 17921 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 21112 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 45081 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film

Klitschko stated that Kyiv is on the verge of disaster due to Russian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that continuous Russian air strikes on the capital's critical infrastructure over two months have brought the city to the brink of disaster. 3.5 million residents are enduring the harshest winter since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Klitschko stated that Kyiv is on the verge of disaster due to Russian strikes

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that continuous Russian air strikes on the capital's critical infrastructure over the past two months have brought the city to the brink of disaster, reports UNN with reference to FT and RFI.

"Currently, the question of our country's future - whether we will survive as an independent state or not - remains open," Klitschko said in an interview with the Financial Times.

3.5 million residents of the capital are currently experiencing the harshest winter since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Constant shelling of thermal power plants, frosty weather, and low temperatures down to -20° have already made life difficult for Kyiv residents.

"If you want to kill someone, you shoot them in the heart. (...) Vladimir Putin's main goal is not Donetsk, not Luhansk, not Crimea. His main goal is Kyiv and all of Ukraine. He wants to destroy our independence," Klitschko said.

In the capital, heating was restored in 1100 high-rise buildings within a day15.02.26, 08:48 • 3198 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Financial Times
Vitali Klitschko
Crimea
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk
Kyiv