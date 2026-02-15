In the capital, heating was restored in 1100 high-rise buildings within a day

In Kyiv, heating was restored in another 1,100 high-rise buildings within 24 hours. This was announced by the mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, reports UNN.

Over the past day, heating was restored in another 1,100 high-rise buildings. That is, heat has already been returned to 1,500 out of 2,600 buildings that were left without heat supply as a result of the enemy's attack on Kyiv's infrastructure on February 12. - Klitschko said.

According to him, utility workers are working around the clock to restore the supply of coolant to other high-rise buildings.

