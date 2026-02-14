$42.990.00
In Kyiv, utility workers are restoring heat supply in Troieshchyna after Russian shelling - Tkachenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

In Kyiv, utility services are restoring the supply of coolant to homes in Troieshchyna. Specialists are working to ensure that water in the heating system reaches its destination and to bleed air.

In Kyiv, utility workers are restoring heat supply in Troieshchyna after Russian shelling - Tkachenko

In Kyiv, utility services are restoring the heat supply system to houses in Troieshchyna and adjacent locations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

Details

He noted that at the neighborhood level, specialists are working to ensure that water reaches the heating system and to bleed air. In addition, the city has already submitted specialists who are eliminating the consequences for additional payments of UAH 20,000 from the state.

This is part of the issues considered at the headquarters for eliminating the consequences of the energy emergency after Russian shelling, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

- Tkachenko stated.

He added that over these weeks, the city has received significant assistance from partners - a large number of generators.

There are other urgent deliveries as well. Also, this week, the Kyiv City Council finally formed a package of decisions by which the city proposes to support infrastructure, people, and workers.

- Tkachenko's post reads.

Recall

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, following a meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters, stated that a positive trend in electricity supply is being observed in the capital and Kyiv region thanks to the round-the-clock work of repair crews and improved weather conditions.

At the same time, the Headquarters emphasized the need for an objective assessment of the situation. After all, forecasters predict a cold snap, which could significantly increase the load on the energy system.

Yevhen Ustimenko

