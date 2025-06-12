International Dubbing Day, Superman Day and Snake Festival: what is celebrated on June 12 12 June 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Today we celebrate International Dubbing Day, World Day Against Child Labor and the Day of the Stock Market Worker of Ukraine. Also today is Superman Day and Snake Day.
Today, June 12, film fans and actors celebrate International Dubbing Day. Also on this day, various events are held dedicated to the World Day Against Child Labor, and in Ukraine, stock market employees celebrate their professional holiday, writes UNN.
International Dubbing Day
Film fans, as well as actors, sound engineers and other representatives of the film industry celebrate International Dubbing Day today.
Dubbing appeared shortly after sound films began to be released. In the 30s of the last century, dubbing was popular in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. In other countries at that time, films were shown in a version with subtitles, which are much cheaper to produce.
In Ukraine, dubbing in the native language began to develop rapidly in the early 90s. One of the most successful examples of dubbing foreign films is the Ukrainian dubbing of the cult series "Alf".
World Day Against Child Labor
Since 1997, at the initiative of the International Labor Organization, various events dedicated to the World Day Against Child Labor have been held on June 12.
According to the ILO, about 250 million children aged 5 to 14 are forced to work in developing countries alone. About half of these children work in terrible conditions full time.
153 million of them live in Asia, 80 million in Africa, 17 million in Latin America.
Day of the Stock Market Employee of Ukraine
Today, stock market employees celebrate their professional holiday in Ukraine. This professional holiday was established by presidential decree 202/2008 of March 11, 2008. Its purpose is to recognize the importance of the work of specialists who ensure the functioning of the stock market, contribute to the development of the investment sphere and financial stability in the country.
Employees in this field are not only stock traders, but also analysts, consultants, lawyers, securities specialists, financiers, etc. Their activities are important for the economy of Ukraine, as they contribute to attracting investment and transparent capital turnover.
International Shia Day
Also today, International Shia Day is celebrated, dedicated to the Shia Muslim community, which is the second largest branch of Islam.
According to experts, Shia communities make up half of the world's Muslim population. The predominantly Shia population lives in Iran, Pakistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Bahrain and Azerbaijan.
This event is solely about protecting the rights of Shiites and taking action against injustice. International Shia Day has been celebrated since 2015. This day was introduced by Shia Rights Watch in connection with the increase in oppression against Shia Muslims in various countries.
Superman Day
On June 12 every year, the birthday of the comic book character beloved by many is celebrated – Superman Day, because on this day in 1933, artist Joe Shuster and screenwriter Jerry Siegel invented and created the superhero.
Superman can boast such abilities as speed, endurance, superhuman strength, vision, smell, hearing, the ability to fly, good mental abilities, etc. The hero wears a blue suit with a red cloak, with a yellow and red emblem on his chest. Superman has participated in a large number of comics, films, cartoons and video games.
Snake holiday
On June 12, the Snake holiday is celebrated every year, because it is at this time that snakes leave their own homes in search of a mate for mating. People believed that on June 12 it is very dangerous to walk through thickets, and even more so to kill snakes, because the animals are extremely aggressive. On this day, it was customary to plant beans.
In Russia, it was believed that Maryin's root is able to drive away snakes, so they carried it with them. Reptiles were also scared away by branches of rue and emerald.
Church holiday
According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Onuphrius, who lived in the IV century.
From a young age, he decided to dedicate his life to serving the Lord and took monastic vows. After living in a monastery for several years, Onuphrius retired to one of the deserts of Egypt and lived as a hermit for 60 years.
For his unwavering faith and devotion to the Lord, he received the gift of healing and miracle-working.