Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Ternopil region, two men were charged with assault for beating a serviceman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

In Ternopil region, two local residents were charged with assault for beating a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman. The incident occurred on January 11 after a road accident escalated into a fight.

In Ternopil region, two men were charged with assault for beating a serviceman
Photo: National Police of Ukraine in Ternopil region.

In Ternopil region, law enforcement officers announced suspicion to two men involved in the beating of a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman in Kremenets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Ternopil region.

Details

The incident occurred on January 11, around 9:20 PM. According to law enforcement, after a road accident involving a Mitsubishi L200 car and a quad bike, a verbal conflict arose between the drivers, which escalated into a fight.

The victim, who turned out to be a serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, sought medical attention. Doctors diagnosed him with facial injuries.

At the same time, the police identified the persons involved in the beating. They turned out to be two local residents. Criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 1 of Article 125 (intentional minor bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers interviewed all participants in the event, witnesses, and eyewitnesses, processed recordings from surveillance cameras, and also sent the victim for a forensic medical examination to establish the nature and severity of the bodily injuries received. Based on the collected facts, the suspects were charged under Part 2 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

 - the police post states.

If the court finds the suspects guilty of the beating, they may face restriction or deprivation of liberty for up to five years, as well as correctional labor for up to one year.

Recall

In Kyiv, an indictment was sent to court against two law enforcement officers accused of beating a man near the Holosiivskyi District Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support.

Yevhen Ustimenko

