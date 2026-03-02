Government updated the composition of Naftogaz supervisory board

The government has appointed an updated composition of the supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" based on the nomination committee's submission. The selection was carried out in compliance with a full, open, competitive procedure – taking into account the professional merits of the candidates. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the supervisory board consists of six members.

Independent international members: Robert Szelezynski, Eric Rasmussen, Duncan Nightingale, Tor Martin Anfinnsen. All of them are specialists with many years of experience in the energy sector.

For reference

Robert Szelezynski (Poland) — expert in corporate governance and energy.

Eric Rasmussen (Denmark) — expert in energy and infrastructure financing, particularly at the EBRD. He worked on corporate governance reform of state-owned enterprises in Ukraine, including NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Duncan Nightingale (Canada) — specialist in operational management of extraction and development of energy assets. He headed the supervisory board of PJSC "Ukrnafta", in particular, implementing OECD practices.

Tor Martin Anfinnsen (Norway) — held senior positions at the Norwegian energy giant Equinor. As a current member of the supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", the expert ensures continuity of management and implementation of European standards.

State representatives on the supervisory board:

Anna Artemenko — Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Kostiantyn Mariievych — State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (re-elected member of the board).

At the same time, we are completing the update of the supervisory boards of the entire energy sector - "Centrenergo", "Ukrainian Distribution Networks", "Ukrenergo", "Ukrhydroenergo", "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine" and others - the message says.

