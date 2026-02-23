$43.270.01
Naftogaz imports LNG via Germany for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Naftogaz Group has for the first time secured the supply of liquefied natural gas from the USA through the Deutsche ReGas LNG terminal in Germany. After regasification, the gas will be delivered to Ukraine to meet the country's needs in February.

Naftogaz is supplying liquefied gas for the first time through a terminal in Germany, UNN reports with reference to NJSC "Naftogaz".

Details

Naftogaz Group, in partnership with TotalEnergies, has secured the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the USA through the Deutsche ReGas LNG terminal, located on the island of Rügen (Germany) in the Baltic Sea.

After LNG regasification at the Deutsche ReGas terminal, Naftogaz will deliver the resource via pipelines through Poland to Ukraine, where it will be available to meet the country's needs in February.

The first ever delivery of regasified LNG from Germany to Ukraine was only possible thanks to the professional and trusting cooperation of all partners

– notes Ingo Wagner, Chairman of the Board of Deutsche ReGas.

According to him, "we are particularly proud that we are the only LNG terminal in Germany that is financed and operated by private companies, and which makes a direct contribution to Ukraine's energy security. This emphasizes the strategic importance of our location not only for the THE market, but especially for our neighbors in Central and Eastern Europe."

Ukraine and the US discussed sanctions against Russia's energy sector and the supply of American LNG - Shmyhal16.02.26, 18:20 • 3357 views

This winter is the most difficult since the beginning of the war due to constant shelling of gas infrastructure and extremely cold weather. The Naftogaz team is systematically working with our international partners to diversify sources and supply routes to ensure stable supplies for Ukrainians. This new partnership opens a new reliable import route for Ukraine for the current year, and this agreement is only the first step towards a long-term partnership

– said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Naftogaz
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland