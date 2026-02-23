Naftogaz imports LNG via Germany for the first time

Naftogaz is supplying liquefied gas for the first time through a terminal in Germany, UNN reports with reference to NJSC "Naftogaz".

Naftogaz Group, in partnership with TotalEnergies, has secured the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the USA through the Deutsche ReGas LNG terminal, located on the island of Rügen (Germany) in the Baltic Sea.

After LNG regasification at the Deutsche ReGas terminal, Naftogaz will deliver the resource via pipelines through Poland to Ukraine, where it will be available to meet the country's needs in February.

The first ever delivery of regasified LNG from Germany to Ukraine was only possible thanks to the professional and trusting cooperation of all partners

According to him, "we are particularly proud that we are the only LNG terminal in Germany that is financed and operated by private companies, and which makes a direct contribution to Ukraine's energy security. This emphasizes the strategic importance of our location not only for the THE market, but especially for our neighbors in Central and Eastern Europe."

This winter is the most difficult since the beginning of the war due to constant shelling of gas infrastructure and extremely cold weather. The Naftogaz team is systematically working with our international partners to diversify sources and supply routes to ensure stable supplies for Ukrainians. This new partnership opens a new reliable import route for Ukraine for the current year, and this agreement is only the first step towards a long-term partnership