Georgian Parliament Overrides Presidential Veto on Law on Foreign Agents

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71369 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139213 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144305 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238312 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171558 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163526 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147832 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219274 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205851 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 68336 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109863 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 51279 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105607 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 49181 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238312 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219274 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205851 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231931 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219125 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6626 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14820 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105607 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109863 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158347 views
Actual
Georgian Parliament Overrides Presidential Veto on Law on Foreign Agents

Georgian Parliament Overrides Presidential Veto on Law on Foreign Agents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24723 views

Georgia's parliament overrode a presidential veto and passed a controversial law on "foreign agents" that critics say is inspired by Russia and could hinder the country's European aspirations.

The Georgian parliament overrode the president's veto of the law on "foreign agents," which critics call Russian. With 84 votes, MPs voted to adopt the bill in its original form. Four voted against, UNN reports citing Novosti Georgia.

Details

Almost the entire opposition left the meeting in protest and did not participate in the vote. Opponents of the government joined the rally on Rustaveli Avenue.

The Georgian parliament passed the law on foreign agents in the third reading on May 14. Shortly afterward, the president vetoed it.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the law "Russian in its essence and spirit," contrary to the constitution and "all European standards," and an obstacle to Georgia's European path. In their motivational remarks, they suggested that the law should be in effect for only one day and then be repealed.

Protest near the Georgian parliament as MPs intend to override veto of the law on "foreign agents"28.05.24, 12:23 • 20102 views

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili called the proposal "a mockery." Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Zurabishvili "closed all space for a healthy discussion" on their initiative.

The Georgian Dream hoped that, as part of the veto procedure, the president would reflect the wishes of international partners in his remarks. Zurabishvili pointed out that the law violates four articles of the constitution at once and that it is simply impossible to change it.

After the veto is overridden, the law will be sent back to the president for his signature. If Zurabishvili does not sign it again, it will be signed and published by the parliamentary spokesperson Shalva Papuashvili. Once published, the law will come into force.

Add

Earlier today, the speakers of the parliaments of seven EU countries (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Netherlands, France, and the Czech Republic) called on Papuashvili to repeal the law on foreign agents. He responded to them with a lengthy letter that spoke of the threat of "covert foreign interference.

The Georgian Dream calls the adoption of the law aimed at increasing the transparency of foreign-funded media and NGOs, as well as protecting state sovereignty. Official Tbilisi explains the criticism from the West as the influence of the "global party of war" that seeks to open a second front of the Russian-Ukrainian war in Georgia.

Opponents of the law point out that the same legislative changes in Russia have led to the persecution of critical media, activists and the opposition. Therefore, all protests in Tbilisi are held under the slogan "No to the Russian law!".

Georgian parliamentary committee does not support the president's veto of the law on “foreign agents”27.05.24, 13:13 • 19403 views

The Venice Commission believes that in its current form, the law is anti-democratic and can be used to suppress critics of the government. It is compared to laws adopted by Russia, Hungary, and Kyrgyzstan. In response to this assessment, Georgian Dream accused the Council of Europe lawyers of giving "biased political assessments instead of professional discussion." Similarly, the ruling party ignored the sharp criticism of the US, EU, UN and OSCE, as well as large-scale protests against the law in Georgia.

The situation with the law on foreign agents has led to a crisis in Georgia's relations with its Western partners in a month and a half. The United States announced a review of relations with Georgia and the imposition of sanctions on officials responsible for undermining democracy. Georgia's further integration into the EU was called into question.

Russia, by contrast, supported official Tbilisi, accusing the West of interfering in the country's internal affairs.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
irakli-kobakhidzeIrakli Kobakhidze
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
latviaLatvia
united-nationsUnited Nations
tbilisiTbilisi
kyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
lithuaniaLithuania
czech-republicCzech Republic
netherlandsNetherlands
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
estoniaEstonia
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising