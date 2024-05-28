Protest near the Georgian parliament as MPs intend to override veto of the law on "foreign agents"

Several rallies against the law on “foreign agents” will be held throughout Georgia today. The epicenter of the protest is the parliament, where activists opposing the controversial Georgian Dream initiative have been gathering since the morning, Echo of the Caucasus reports UNN.

Details

Today, the parliamentary majority in the Georgian parliament intends to override the presidential veto of the draft law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence.

Citizens from different regions of the country come to Tbilisi to take part in the action.

"As I have been doing for the last month and a half, I am standing here today with my employees and family members... I personally do not have much hope that they will not override the veto. They have had a month and a half to abandon this treacherous step. We believe that we have already won. The progressive part of the world is on our side, so if we cannot win the final victory today - the repeal of this law and cannot put an end to the brutal Russian regime in this country, we will definitely achieve this in the elections in October," one rally participant told Pirveli TV.

As indicated, police forces have been mobilized near the parliament. All entrances to the building are blocked. Security forces and special equipment are mobilized near the government office building.

The parliamentary session, at which the Georgian Dream party intends to override the presidential veto, began at 12:00. A large-scale protest will begin outside the highest legislative body at 17:00 Tbilisi time.

