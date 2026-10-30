From France to Italy: Europe swept by a wave of protests over the rising cost of living

Mass protests have erupted in a number of European countries over the rising cost of living, high energy prices, unaffordable housing, and insufficient funding for public services. Demonstrations have taken place in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, and other countries. Some rallies escalated into clashes with police, while trade unions have already announced new strikes for November. UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg, Reuters, Le Monde, and ANSA.

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A wave of public discontent is spreading across Europe amid accelerating inflation, rising energy prices, and worsening housing affordability. Although the causes of the protests vary from country to country, their participants are united by demands for higher wages, affordable basic services, and stronger social protection for the population. Young people, in particular, are taking an active part in the demonstrations, complaining about deteriorating educational conditions, a lack of jobs, and the absence of prospects for buying their own homes.

France: Hundreds of thousands of protesters and preparations for new unrest

The largest-scale rallies are taking place in France, where student protests over problems in the education system have gradually evolved into nationwide demonstrations over the rising cost of living and dissatisfaction with government policy.

On October 17, demonstrations in a number of French cities were accompanied by large-scale unrest. Participants in the riots set cars on fire, damaged administrative buildings, ransacked shops, and clashed with law enforcement officers. In particular, a fire broke out in the city hall building in Limoges, protesters entered the municipal administration building in Marseille, and a tourist office was set on fire in Lyon.

On October 24, a new wave of demonstrations swept across France. According to the Ministry of the Interior, about 410,000 people took part. Not only students but also teachers, healthcare workers, firefighters, trade union representatives, and other groups of the population joined the protest movement.

Against the backdrop of public pressure, the government of President Emmanuel Macron presented a package of measures on October 26 aimed at improving educational conditions. These include limiting the number of students in some classes, funding repairs to educational institutions, and reforming the university admissions system. The proposed measures are estimated to cost €5 billion. However, representatives of student organizations consider these steps insufficient.

Despite this, the French authorities are preparing for a new wave of demonstrations on October 31. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has already warned of an extremely high risk of public-order disturbances. About 70,000 police officers and gendarmes are planned to be deployed to ensure security. In addition, French trade unions have announced a nationwide strike for November 5, demanding higher wages and increased funding for public services.

Italy: Nationwide strike against the high cost of living and government policy

A nationwide strike organized by the USB trade union federation began in Italy on October 30. Thousands of workers, students, and activists took to the streets of Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, Venice, Palermo, and other cities. Demonstrators are demanding higher wages, lower energy costs, more affordable housing, and increased government spending on education and healthcare.

The rise in military spending has become a separate source of discontent. Some protesters oppose the priorities of the budget policy pursued by the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The current strike was preceded by unrest in Milan on October 17–18, as well as clashes in Turin, Rome, and Bologna. Therefore amid fears of further violence, the Italian authorities have increased the presence of law enforcement officers in the cities where demonstrations are taking place.

Spain and Portugal: Housing crisis drives people into the streets

In Spain, the protests are largely linked to the sharp rise in housing costs and insufficient tenant protections. A new wave of outrage was sparked by the eviction of an 87-year-old woman from an apartment in Madrid on September 23 following a substantial increase in the rent.

As early as September 26, protesters set up a tent camp in Madrid’s central Puerta del Sol square. Similar actions subsequently spread to other cities. The protesters are demanding limits on rent increases, stronger protection against evictions, and the expansion of affordable housing programs.

It is estimated that Spain’s housing deficit amounts to around 750,000 units. The problem particularly affects young people and citizens with low incomes.

A similar situation is being observed in Portugal, where mass demonstrations took place in Lisbon, Porto, and Coimbra on October 17. Participants in the protests demanded higher wages and pensions, as well as state intervention in the real estate market. According to Le Monde, housing prices in Portugal have more than doubled since 2017.

Government proposals to speed up the eviction of tenants with outstanding debts also provoked discontent.

Belgium and Germany: The protest movement is spreading among young people

In Belgium, the demonstrations brought together students, teachers, and opponents of budget cuts.

On October 9, tens of thousands of people took part in a protest in Brussels against the federal government’s austerity policies. On October 17, new demonstrations in Brussels and Liège were accompanied by clashes with police, arson, and property damage. Law enforcement officials reported nearly 200 arrests, including more than 25 minors.

Against the backdrop of the unrest, the European Commission condemned cases of looting while emphasizing the need to protect citizens’ right to peaceful protest.

Meanwhile, student and youth organizations became more active in Germany.

Demonstrations are planned for October 31 in dozens of cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt, and Cologne. The main demands include increased education funding, more affordable living conditions, and a review of government priorities in the social sphere.

Why Europeans are taking to the streets

One of the main reasons for growing public discontent is the rising cost of living. According to Eurostat, annual inflation in the European Union accelerated to 3.8% in September 2026, compared with 3.2% in August. At the same time, energy prices in the euro area rose by 18.9% over the year.

The prolonged rise in food prices remains particularly burdensome for households. According to Euronews calculations based on Eurostat statistics, between August 2021 and August 2026, food and non-alcoholic beverages in the EU became approximately 34% more expensive. At the same time, even a slowdown in inflation does not mean that prices will return to their previous level. Citizens’ expenses on food, utilities, and housing remain high.

Additional discontent is being caused by problems with public services, including a shortage of teachers, the poor condition of schools, and insufficient funding for medical institutions. According to an EU survey published in 2025, 40% of Europeans aged 16 to 30 cited prices and the cost of living among the issues that concern them.

What the wave of protests could lead to

Mass demonstrations are already creating additional economic and political risks for European governments.

They have been most pronounced in France, where the unrest caused significant damage to retail businesses, infrastructure facilities, and local enterprises. According to one estimate by French analysts, the damage and economic losses from the unrest on October 17–18 could have reached approximately €1.1 billion.

At the same time, European governments’ ability to increase social spending remains limited by budget deficits and high public debt. In particular, France’s public debt amounted to approximately 119% of GDP at the end of June 2026.

The wave of protests is unfolding ahead of important election campaigns. In Spain, early parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 29, 2026, while presidential elections are to be held in France in spring 2027. Analysts believe that public discontent could intensify political polarization and complicate the adoption of budgetary decisions.

As a reminder

On October 25, large-scale protests against the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama took place in Albania's capital, Tirana. People took to the streets despite the fines imposed by the authorities for participating in the demonstrations.