EU leaders gather in Brussels for emergency summit on Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

EU leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, are gathering for an emergency summit on Greenland in Brussels. Merz expressed gratitude to Donald Trump for changing his stance on Greenland beforehand.

EU leaders gather in Brussels for emergency summit on Greenland

EU leaders are beginning to gather for an emergency summit on Greenland in Brussels, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to media reports, among those arriving for the meeting are German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Speaking to reporters before the summit, Merz said he was grateful to Donald Trump for changing his position on Greenland yesterday.

Merz: Trump's Greenland U-turn "right way to go"22.01.26, 11:26 • 3018 views

He adds that NATO is the most successful platform between the EU and the US.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin also arrived for the talks.

Trump's Greenland deal requires swift action on Arctic security, it will not deplete resources for Ukraine support - Rutte22.01.26, 14:58 • 3158 views

Addition

Earlier, Donald Trump withdrew his threats of tariffs against European countries and ruled out seizing Greenland by force.

Antonina Tumanova

