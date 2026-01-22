EU leaders gather in Brussels for emergency summit on Greenland

EU leaders are beginning to gather for an emergency summit on Greenland in Brussels, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to media reports, among those arriving for the meeting are German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Speaking to reporters before the summit, Merz said he was grateful to Donald Trump for changing his position on Greenland yesterday.

He adds that NATO is the most successful platform between the EU and the US.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin also arrived for the talks.

Addition

Earlier, Donald Trump withdrew his threats of tariffs against European countries and ruled out seizing Greenland by force.