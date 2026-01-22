Merz: Trump's Greenland U-turn "right way to go"

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, praised US President Donald Trump's reversal on Greenland as "the right way to go," writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

"I welcome President Trump's remarks from last night," Merz said.

This is the right way to go, because any threats to acquire European territory by force would be unacceptable - Merz said.

If the US were to impose punitive tariffs over Greenland, "Europe's response would be united, calm, balanced, and firm," the chancellor warned.

"We must never forget one thing: a world where only force matters is a dangerous place," he said.

Addition

The day before, Donald Trump withdrew his threats of tariffs against European countries and ruled out seizing Greenland by force.

Trump agreed with Rutte on Greenland and promised not to impose tariffs against Europe