Merz: Trump's Greenland U-turn "right way to go"

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:31 AM • 4872 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 11296 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 19900 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 35459 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 35564 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 57446 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 32194 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 51837 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 51764 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21857 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 17655 views
For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe - BloombergJanuary 22, 12:50 AM • 12087 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22Photo05:06 AM • 8902 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 22917 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH05:49 AM • 10470 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 57458 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 51844 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 50526 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 51774 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 64278 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 17961 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 16089 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 16542 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 50526 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 35663 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
The New York Times

Merz: Trump's Greenland U-turn "right way to go"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed US President Donald Trump's statement on Greenland. Merz called it "the right way", as threats to seize European territory by force are unacceptable.

Merz: Trump's Greenland U-turn "right way to go"

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, praised US President Donald Trump's reversal on Greenland as "the right way to go," writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

"I welcome President Trump's remarks from last night," Merz said.

This is the right way to go, because any threats to acquire European territory by force would be unacceptable

- Merz said.

If the US were to impose punitive tariffs over Greenland, "Europe's response would be united, calm, balanced, and firm," the chancellor warned.

"We must never forget one thing: a world where only force matters is a dangerous place," he said.

Addition

The day before, Donald Trump withdrew his threats of tariffs against European countries and ruled out seizing Greenland by force.

Trump agreed with Rutte on Greenland and promised not to impose tariffs against Europe21.01.26, 22:02 • 15458 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
Greenland
Davos
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Europe