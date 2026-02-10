EU Defence Commissioner plans 'missile tour' of Europe to boost arms production

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
05:38 PM • 1542 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 5674 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 7622 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 8424 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 13638 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 18504 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 14168 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 20852 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16893 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26929 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3m/s
64%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swiftPhotoFebruary 10, 08:41 AM • 10615 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 20711 views
Enemy attacks caused new power outages in three regions, there are emergency blackouts - energy officialsFebruary 10, 10:38 AM • 5124 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 17106 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 11962 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 12024 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 20853 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 17161 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 36869 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 44776 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Milan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 19075 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 20792 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 20682 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 46704 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 48580 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
WhatsApp
Film

EU Defence Commissioner plans 'missile tour' of Europe to boost arms production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

European Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, will embark on a tour of EU countries. The goal is to persuade governments and the defence industry to ramp up missile production for Ukraine and European stockpiles.

EU Defence Commissioner plans 'missile tour' of Europe to boost arms production

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius plans to soon embark on a tour of EU countries to persuade governments and the defence industry to more actively ramp up missile production and accelerate their delivery to Ukraine and European stockpiles. Euractiv reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Kubilius announced his intentions during a speech in the European Parliament. According to him, the goal of the so-called "missile tour" is direct dialogue with member states and representatives of the defence industry on ways to accelerate the production and delivery of missiles, particularly for Ukraine's needs.

Ukraine largely depends on missile weaponry in confronting Russian aggression, but most such systems are currently supplied by the United States. At the same time, the European Union is increasingly linking the financing of defence procurement to the principle of "European preference," which provides for the purchase of products manufactured primarily in Europe.

The announcement of Kubilius's tour came shortly after the EU approved a €90 billion loan package for Ukraine. About two-thirds of these funds are to be directed towards the procurement of weapons and military systems, preferably produced within the European Union.

At the same time, the EU acknowledges that in the event of a shortage of missiles and other weapons on the European market, Ukraine will be able to purchase products from third countries, including the United States. A high-ranking EU official noted that the main task is to provide Ukraine with what it critically needs, as the missile deficit remains a serious problem.

Kubilius's planned tour resembles the initiatives of his predecessor, Thierry Breton, at the beginning of the full-scale war, when the European Commission focused on the production of ammunition, particularly artillery shells. At that time, the ASAP program was launched with a budget of €500 million to eliminate bottlenecks in the production of ammunition and missiles. However, an attempt to extend this program last year did not receive sufficient support from EU member states.

It should be recalled that Japan plans to join the NATO PURL mechanism for purchasing American weapons for Ukraine. 

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the World
Russian propaganda
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Andrius Kubilius
European Parliament
European Commission
NATO
European Union
Japan
United States
Ukraine