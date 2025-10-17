Emergency power outages canceled in Kyiv and the region

Emergency power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast have been canceled, DTEK, an energy company providing services in the region, announced on Friday, UNN reports.

Recall

Ukrenergo previously reported that due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns were introduced in Kyiv and 12 regions in the morning - Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and partially Chernihiv, Khmelnytsky and Vinnytsia.

