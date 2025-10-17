Emergency power outages canceled in Kyiv and the region
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK announced the cancellation of emergency blackouts in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Earlier, Ukrenergo introduced emergency shutdowns in 12 regions due to the difficult situation in the energy system.
Emergency power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast have been canceled, DTEK, an energy company providing services in the region, announced on Friday, UNN reports.
Kyiv, Kyiv region: emergency shutdowns canceled
Recall
Ukrenergo previously reported that due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns were introduced in Kyiv and 12 regions in the morning - Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and partially Chernihiv, Khmelnytsky and Vinnytsia.
Emergency power outages hit Kyiv and 12 regions - Ukrenergo17.10.25, 10:12 • 1578 views