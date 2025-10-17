$41.760.01
Emergency power outages hit Kyiv and 12 regions - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1578 views

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system and high electricity consumption, emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and 12 regions. Ukrenergo urges Ukrainians not to switch on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time.

Emergency power outages hit Kyiv and 12 regions - Ukrenergo

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency blackouts have been introduced in Kyiv and 12 regions, electricity consumption remains high, and it is not advisable to turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously today, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" on Friday, writes UNN.

As a result of repeated Russian drone attacks on energy facilities, as of this morning, consumers in several regions are without power.

- reported Ukrenergo.

As stated, emergency restoration work began as soon as the security situation allowed, and energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the damaged equipment as quickly as possible.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency blackouts have been introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and partially Chernihiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Vinnytsia regions. The reason for the restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

- stated Ukrenergo.

In the Chernihiv region, by order of the regional power company, hourly power outages in three stages have been introduced. This is a consequence of systematic enemy attacks on the region's energy infrastructure over the past few weeks. Emergency restoration work in the region continues, the company noted.

Also, in all regions of Ukraine, from 07:00 to 22:00, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers are in effect.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains at a high level. Today, October 17, as of 6:30 AM, it was the same as the previous day – Thursday. The reason is the cloudy and cold weather in most regions of Ukraine," the report says.

Yesterday, October 16, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning - 3.4% higher than the maximum of the previous day. The reason for such changes, as indicated, is the decrease in air temperature in all regions of Ukraine.

"Today, throughout the day, there is a need for economical electricity consumption. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances and do not turn on several of them simultaneously," NEC emphasized.

Kyiv and region switched to emergency power outages17.10.25, 09:38 • 1500 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
