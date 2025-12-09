Electricity consumption in Ukraine on December 9: power outages recorded in several regions

On Tuesday, December 9, electricity consumption in Ukraine shows an upward trend. At the same time, as a result of enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions remain without electricity as of this morning. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo.

Details

On the night of December 9, Russian occupiers massively attacked energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. As a result, as of this morning, consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions are without power.

Emergency restoration work is currently underway – it is being carried out wherever the current security situation allows. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all disconnected subscribers as soon as possible.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. Today, throughout all regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are being applied. - the energy workers reported.

As a result of eight massive missile and drone attacks on the energy system since the beginning of the year, consumption restriction measures are being forcibly applied in all regions of Ukraine today: power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses, and hourly outages ranging from 1.5 to 4 queues.

Find out the time of power outages at your address on the official pages of the distribution system operator (oblenergo) in your region. - added the energy workers.

Ukrenergo tariff hike will not affect the population, there will be no changes for household users - NEC