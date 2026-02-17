$43.170.07
Consequences of a new Russian attack: the electricity situation in the capital remains difficult, especially on the left bank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The Ministry of Energy discussed the consequences of Russia's massive attack on infrastructure, especially in the Odesa region and on the left bank of Kyiv. Ukraine will receive 10 generators from Estonia, 32 boilers from Italy, and equipment from other countries.

Consequences of a new Russian attack: the electricity situation in the capital remains difficult, especially on the left bank

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine held another meeting of the Energy Staff, during which the consequences of today's massive attack by the Russian Federation on energy and other critical infrastructure facilities were discussed. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to UNN.

The meeting participants focused on the situation in the regions that suffered the most damage, particularly in the Odesa region. The need to strengthen support for the region with energy equipment was discussed separately. In the capital, the electricity supply situation also remains difficult, especially in the left-bank districts.

Russia attacked railways in 4 regions, and energy facilities - including substations and heat generation - Deputy Prime Minister17.02.26, 11:45 • 4318 views

During the meeting, significant attention was paid to issues of protecting energy infrastructure facilities. Given the constant threat of repeated attacks, strengthening security and physical reinforcement of critical facilities was identified as one of the key priorities.

Further cooperation with international partners was also discussed. In particular, Ukraine agreed to receive 10 generators from Estonia with a total capacity of 476 kW, 32 block-modular boiler houses from Italy, as well as generators and other equipment from China, Norway, and Sweden.

The Ministry of Energy thanked international partners for their support and assistance in strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience.

On February 18, hourly power outage schedules and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. 

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

