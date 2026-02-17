$43.170.07
Russia attacked railways in 4 regions, and energy facilities - including substations and heat generation - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1438 views

Russia massively attacked civilian and critical infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine, including energy facilities and railway infrastructure in four regions. In some regions, water and heat supply have been temporarily suspended; there are no casualties.

During another attack, Russia struck energy facilities, substations, thermal generation, and also railway infrastructure in 4 regions, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Tonight, Russia once again massively attacked civilian, critical, and logistical infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine," Kuleba said.

According to him, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Odesa, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, and other regions were under attack.

"The enemy deliberately struck energy facilities, substations, and thermal generation. In some regions, water and heat supply have been temporarily suspended," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

According to his data, in Odesa region, due to power outages, heat and water supply have been partially suspended. Restoration work is also ongoing in Sumy region.

"All services are working non-stop. We are coordinating actions at the regional and central levels to restore water and heat to people as quickly as possible," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"Also, as a result of enemy UAV strikes, there is damage to railway infrastructure in Donetsk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Chernihiv regions. Most importantly, there are no casualties, employees were in shelters. Train traffic is ensured. Restoration work is ongoing," Kuleba said.

Due to Russian strikes, power outages in 5 regions, heating issues in Sumy and Odesa, and energy workers killed - Ministry of Energy17.02.26, 11:07 • 1792 views

