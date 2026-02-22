Combined Russian attack on February 22 - Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 33 missiles and 274 drones

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
February 22, 12:48 AM • 15979 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 27820 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 25198 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 42627 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 39860 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 37043 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 35621 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 28548 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 25012 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 28850 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.9m/s
65%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The IOC did not see a violation of political neutrality in FIFA President Infantino's participation in Trump's Peace CouncilFebruary 21, 10:32 PM • 9052 views
Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualtiesVideoFebruary 21, 10:57 PM • 16666 views
NASA has once again canceled the March launch of the Artemis II mission around the Moon due to a technical malfunction of the rocketFebruary 21, 11:57 PM • 5512 views
The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missiles04:19 AM • 16982 views
A bus with Chinese tourists fell through the ice on Lake Baikal, killing 8 people04:37 AM • 9208 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 58305 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 67720 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 78259 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 91627 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 129576 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Donald Tusk
Viktor Orbán
Jarosław Kaczyński
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Lviv
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 25852 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 29025 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 30291 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 22332 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 24905 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136

Combined Russian attack on February 22 - Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 33 missiles and 274 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

On the night of February 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and UAVs. Air defense shot down 33 missiles and 274 drones, hits were recorded.

Combined Russian attack on February 22 - Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 33 missiles and 274 drones

On the night of February 22, Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, as well as air- and ground-launched missiles. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The radio-technical troops of the Air Force recorded 345 aerial attack assets:

  • 4 anti-ship missiles "Zircon" (launch area TOT of Crimea);
    • 22 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch area - Bryansk, Belgorod regions - Russia, TOT of Donetsk region);
      • 18 X-101 cruise missiles (launch area - Vologda region - Russia);
        • 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area - Kursk region);
          • 4 X-59/69 guided air missiles (launch area - Kursk region);
            • 297 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones (from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, TOT of Crimea), about 200 of them are "Shaheds".

              The main directions of the Russian strike were Kyiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.

              As of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 307 targets – 33 missiles and 274 drones of various types:

              • 2 anti-ship missiles "Zircon";
                • 8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles
                  • 17 X-101 cruise missiles;
                    • 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
                      • 4 X-59/69 guided air missiles;
                        • 274 enemy UAVs of various types.

                          14 missiles and 23 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as the falling of downed (fragments) UAVs at 5 locations.

                          Recall

                          Over the past day, 138 combat engagements were recorded, during which the enemy actively used aviation, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs.

                          Yevhen Ustimenko

                          War in Ukraine
                          Energy
                          Air raid alert
                          Martial law
                          War in Ukraine
                          Skirmishes
                          Power outage
                          Blackout
                          Electricity
                          Kh-101
                          Bryansk Oblast
                          Kursk Oblast
                          Donetsk Oblast
                          Kyiv Oblast
                          Kirovohrad Oblast
                          Poltava Oblast
                          Odesa Oblast
                          Ukrainian Air Force
                          S-400 missile system
                          Shahed-136
                          Kh-59
                          9K720 Iskander
                          Ukraine