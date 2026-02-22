Combined Russian attack on February 22 - Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 33 missiles and 274 drones

On the night of February 22, Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, as well as air- and ground-launched missiles. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The radio-technical troops of the Air Force recorded 345 aerial attack assets:

4 anti-ship missiles "Zircon" (launch area TOT of Crimea);

22 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch area - Bryansk, Belgorod regions - Russia, TOT of Donetsk region);

18 X-101 cruise missiles (launch area - Vologda region - Russia);

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area - Kursk region);

4 X-59/69 guided air missiles (launch area - Kursk region);

297 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones (from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, TOT of Crimea), about 200 of them are "Shaheds".

The main directions of the Russian strike were Kyiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.

As of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 307 targets – 33 missiles and 274 drones of various types:

2 anti-ship missiles "Zircon";

8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles

17 X-101 cruise missiles;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

4 X-59/69 guided air missiles;

274 enemy UAVs of various types.

14 missiles and 23 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as the falling of downed (fragments) UAVs at 5 locations.

Recall

Over the past day, 138 combat engagements were recorded, during which the enemy actively used aviation, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs.