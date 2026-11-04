Canada has banned hockey players from Russia and Belarus from participating in the World Junior Championship

Canada will not admit the national teams of Russia and Belarus to the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship, which will take place in late December and early January in the province of Alberta. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced this, UNN writes.

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According to the head of the Canadian government, athletes from these countries will not be able to represent their national teams as long as Russia's aggression against Ukraine continues.

As long as Russia and Belarus support this illegal, unjustified and horrific war in Ukraine, and as long as it continues, athletes from these countries will not compete for their national teams in Canada – Carney emphasized.

European countries are also refusing to play against Russia

Earlier, Canada condemned the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which last week allowed Russian athletes to participate in International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) competitions.

Already six countries have refused to play Russia at the 2027 World Ice Hockey Championship; Ukraine has reacted

In addition, the ice hockey federations of Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Latvia and the Czech Republic stated that they would refuse to take the ice against the Russian national team at the men's world championship, which will take place in Germany next year.

Thus, the issue of the return of Russian ice hockey players to international tournaments remains a subject of disputes between sports organizations and national federations.

Norway, Denmark and Sweden refuse to play Russia at the 2027 Ice Hockey World Championship