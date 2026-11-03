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Already six countries have refused to play Russia at the 2027 World Ice Hockey Championship; Ukraine has reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

Andrii Sybiha thanked the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden for boycotting matches against Russia. He called on other countries to follow their example.

Already six countries have refused to play Russia at the 2027 World Ice Hockey Championship; Ukraine has reacted
Photo: IIHF

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha expressed gratitude to the six countries that refused to participate in hockey matches with Russia, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

I thank Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden, as well as the national hockey federations of these countries, for publicly refusing to take to the same ice as Russia 

- Sybiha reported.

The Foreign Minister called on all other countries, especially leading hockey nations, to follow this example.

If the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has no moral compass, let us demonstrate that hockey still has values. Refuse to play against Russia and do not issue visas to its players 

– Sybiha noted. 

He also called for Russia not to be allowed onto the ice and emphasized that an aggressive war and hockey are incompatible.

Norway, Denmark and Sweden refuse to play Russia at the 2027 Ice Hockey World Championship03.11.26, 16:41 • 2192 views

The minister expressed particular gratitude to Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže for her principled position and leadership.

Antonina Tumanova

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