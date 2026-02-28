British Airways cancels flights to Tel Aviv after explosions in Israel

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
08:36 AM • 8550 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
07:12 AM • 15109 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 22759 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 36891 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 38715 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 45887 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 43755 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 42569 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 57602 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 47742 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
70%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh officially renounced Russian citizenshipFebruary 28, 01:21 AM • 10980 views
IAEA recorded suspicious activity by Iran at nuclear facilities previously bombedFebruary 28, 01:55 AM • 11368 views
Today, a rare alignment of six planets in the Solar System will be visible over EarthFebruary 28, 04:15 AM • 11042 views
Kim Jong Un presented the party elite with the latest domestically produced sniper riflesPhotoFebruary 28, 05:06 AM • 12209 views
Trump claimed he has an unconstitutional right to run for president a third time05:21 AM • 6568 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 19620 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 24867 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 23619 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 28077 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 29606 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
United States
Iran
Israel
Tehran
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhoto09:42 AM • 3966 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 13282 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 13866 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 14441 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 29848 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier

British Airways cancels flights to Tel Aviv after explosions in Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

Explosions occurred in Tel Aviv, Israel, on February 28. British Airways has canceled flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 3.

British Airways cancels flights to Tel Aviv after explosions in Israel

Explosions occurred in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Saturday, February 28. British Airways canceled flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 3. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

We are closely monitoring the situation and have made the operational decision to cancel our flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 3 inclusive, and have also canceled today's flight to Amman, the capital of Jordan. Safety is always our top priority, and we are contacting our customers to inform them of possible travel options.

- the airline's statement said.

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that a US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmed the US participation in Israel's operation against Iran. He cited the need to ensure the safety of American citizens and the fact that the terrorist regime of Iran should never have nuclear weapons as the main reasons for the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed the US and Israeli operation in Iran, stating that the Iranian regime must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Nuclear weapons
Skirmishes
Israel
Tbilisi
Lebanon
Jordan
Dubai
Donald Trump
Tehran
Bahrain
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
Tel Aviv