British Airways cancels flights to Tel Aviv after explosions in Israel

Explosions occurred in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Saturday, February 28. British Airways canceled flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 3. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

We are closely monitoring the situation and have made the operational decision to cancel our flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 3 inclusive, and have also canceled today's flight to Amman, the capital of Jordan. Safety is always our top priority, and we are contacting our customers to inform them of possible travel options. - the airline's statement said.

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that a US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmed the US participation in Israel's operation against Iran. He cited the need to ensure the safety of American citizens and the fact that the terrorist regime of Iran should never have nuclear weapons as the main reasons for the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed the US and Israeli operation in Iran, stating that the Iranian regime must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.