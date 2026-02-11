$43.030.02
February 10, 10:52 PM • 17604 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 19977 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 19443 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 22773 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 20243 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 16877 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 20349 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 25471 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 16701 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 29766 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 23326 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?

Exclusive

February 10, 12:23 PM • 29765 views
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 29765 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 26615 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 42474 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 50147 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 22050 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 23955 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 23590 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 49336 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 51093 views
ATESH partisans discovered the construction of a new occupiers' base in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

ATESH agents recorded the deployment of a large-scale military facility in the occupied village of Myrne, Melitopol district. On the territory occupied by the 291st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment, the construction of a permanent field camp and a training cluster for UAV operators has begun.

ATESH partisans discovered the construction of a new occupiers' base in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Agents of the ATESH underground movement have recorded the deployment of a large-scale military facility in the occupied village of Myrne, Melitopol district. On the territory currently occupied by the 291st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, the construction of a permanent field camp for accommodating personnel and training new reserves has begun. This is reported by UNN.

Details

A distinctive feature of the new base is the creation of an extensive training cluster. Partisans have recorded the equipping of special sites designed for training unmanned aerial vehicle operators. The occupiers expect to use this territory as a protected rear base for training, believing that its remoteness from the front line will ensure their safety during the preparation of aerial reconnaissance specialists.

In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaks03.02.26, 07:15 • 14015 views

According to ATESH, construction equipment operates around the clock, but the entire process is under the full control of the Ukrainian underground. The exact coordinates of the object – 46.930529, 35.417587 – have already been transmitted to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for further fire damage.

Construction is ongoing under our full control, and the coordinates have already been transmitted to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Instead of new barracks, the occupiers will receive a fiery "greeting"

– reported the partisans.

Occupying units in Kherson region have critical fuel problems due to strikes on Crimea - "ATESH"09.02.26, 07:32 • 4316 views

Stepan Haftko

