Agents of the ATESH underground movement have recorded the deployment of a large-scale military facility in the occupied village of Myrne, Melitopol district. On the territory currently occupied by the 291st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, the construction of a permanent field camp for accommodating personnel and training new reserves has begun. This is reported by UNN.

Details

A distinctive feature of the new base is the creation of an extensive training cluster. Partisans have recorded the equipping of special sites designed for training unmanned aerial vehicle operators. The occupiers expect to use this territory as a protected rear base for training, believing that its remoteness from the front line will ensure their safety during the preparation of aerial reconnaissance specialists.

According to ATESH, construction equipment operates around the clock, but the entire process is under the full control of the Ukrainian underground. The exact coordinates of the object – 46.930529, 35.417587 – have already been transmitted to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for further fire damage.

Construction is ongoing under our full control, and the coordinates have already been transmitted to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Instead of new barracks, the occupiers will receive a fiery "greeting" – reported the partisans.

