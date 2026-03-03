Iran's Assembly of Experts holds virtual meeting to elect new Supreme Leader

The Iranian Assembly of Experts, the body tasked with electing the country's next Supreme Leader, is holding a virtual meeting. This was reported by the Iranian news agency Fars, according to UNN.

Details

The elected body, consisting of 88 high-ranking officials, is holding its meeting remotely after Israel struck Assembly facilities this week.

State media reported that on Monday, US-Israeli strikes targeted the Assembly of Experts complex in Tehran, and on Tuesday, Israeli army spokesman Effie Defrin confirmed a strike on a complex in Qom.

Trump said the new strikes were aimed at another group of Iranian leaders

"The results of the strike are still being studied. If the results are confirmed, we will provide relevant information," Defrin said at a briefing.

According to Fars, no Assembly meetings were held in the building at the time of the strike.

The strikes came amid Fars reports that the Assembly is in the "final stages" of selecting a new Supreme Leader, although the exact date of the new leader's announcement is still unknown.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has no officially announced successor. After Khamenei's death, his powers are temporarily transferred to a three-person council, which includes the president, the head of the judiciary, and a high-ranking cleric from the Guardian Council, until a new Supreme Leader is elected. The Guardian Council is a body of 12 jurists that oversees the activities of the Iranian parliament.

