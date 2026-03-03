$43.230.13
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 12711 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
03:45 PM • 15077 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 20760 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 26861 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 20845 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 19832 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 23067 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33698 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 110728 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Iran's Assembly of Experts holds virtual meeting to elect new Supreme Leader

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Iran's Assembly of Experts, which elects the Supreme Leader, is holding a virtual meeting. This comes after Israeli strikes on Assembly facilities in Tehran and Qom.

Iran's Assembly of Experts holds virtual meeting to elect new Supreme Leader

The Iranian Assembly of Experts, the body tasked with electing the country's next Supreme Leader, is holding a virtual meeting. This was reported by the Iranian news agency Fars, according to UNN.

Details

The elected body, consisting of 88 high-ranking officials, is holding its meeting remotely after Israel struck Assembly facilities this week.

State media reported that on Monday, US-Israeli strikes targeted the Assembly of Experts complex in Tehran, and on Tuesday, Israeli army spokesman Effie Defrin confirmed a strike on a complex in Qom.

Trump said the new strikes were aimed at another group of Iranian leaders03.03.26, 19:32 • 3312 views

"The results of the strike are still being studied. If the results are confirmed, we will provide relevant information," Defrin said at a briefing.

Add

According to Fars, no Assembly meetings were held in the building at the time of the strike.

The strikes came amid Fars reports that the Assembly is in the "final stages" of selecting a new Supreme Leader, although the exact date of the new leader's announcement is still unknown.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has no officially announced successor. After Khamenei's death, his powers are temporarily transferred to a three-person council, which includes the president, the head of the judiciary, and a high-ranking cleric from the Guardian Council, until a new Supreme Leader is elected. The Guardian Council is a body of 12 jurists that oversees the activities of the Iranian parliament.

The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history02.03.26, 09:24 • 41466 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Israel
