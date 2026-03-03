$43.230.13
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 6132 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
03:45 PM • 11048 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 16089 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 23067 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 19583 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 18859 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 22647 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33395 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 108058 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
Britain to send destroyer HMS Dragon to Cyprus and strengthen air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Britain is sending the destroyer HMS Dragon and helicopters to Cyprus to strengthen air defense. This decision was made after the Iranian drone attack on Akrotiri airbase.

Britain to send destroyer HMS Dragon to Cyprus and strengthen air defense

Britain is sending the destroyer HMS Dragon for air defense to Cyprus after the runway of its Akrotiri airbase was hit by Iranian-made drones. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday that he is sending the ship along with helicopters with anti-drone capabilities to the region amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.

France and Greece also announced the deployment of anti-missile and anti-drone defense systems after the British base on the island was attacked on Monday.

"The UK is fully committed to ensuring the security of Cyprus and British servicemen based there," Starmer wrote in a post on X, adding that he had discussed the decision with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

We are continuing our defensive operations, and I have just spoken to the President of Cyprus to inform him that we are sending helicopters with anti-drone capabilities, and HMS Dragon will be deployed to the region.

- said the British Prime Minister.

Addition

HMS Dragon is a Type 45 air defense destroyer equipped with the Sea Viper missile system and a modern radar system designed to track and neutralize airborne threats, according to the Royal Navy website.

