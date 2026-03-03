Britain to send destroyer HMS Dragon to Cyprus and strengthen air defense

Britain is sending the destroyer HMS Dragon for air defense to Cyprus after the runway of its Akrotiri airbase was hit by Iranian-made drones. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday that he is sending the ship along with helicopters with anti-drone capabilities to the region amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.

France and Greece also announced the deployment of anti-missile and anti-drone defense systems after the British base on the island was attacked on Monday.

"The UK is fully committed to ensuring the security of Cyprus and British servicemen based there," Starmer wrote in a post on X, adding that he had discussed the decision with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

We are continuing our defensive operations, and I have just spoken to the President of Cyprus to inform him that we are sending helicopters with anti-drone capabilities, and HMS Dragon will be deployed to the region. - said the British Prime Minister.

HMS Dragon is a Type 45 air defense destroyer equipped with the Sea Viper missile system and a modern radar system designed to track and neutralize airborne threats, according to the Royal Navy website.

