Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On March 3, from 08:00, hourly outage schedules and power limitations will be applied in some regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy system.
Tomorrow, March 3, in some regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 until the end of the day, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied.
The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of blackouts at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies.
