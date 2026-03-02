Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 8118 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 9868 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM • 10057 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 11982 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 14208 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 11427 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 12762 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 14994 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 27365 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 16461 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
70%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 35668 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 15195 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 24054 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 23890 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 16355 views
Publications
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 8118 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 16412 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 23945 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 27365 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 137259 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 3528 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 10571 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 11821 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 74824 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 72399 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Airbus A380
Starlink

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

On March 3, from 08:00, hourly outage schedules and power limitations will be applied in some regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy system.

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine

In a number of regions of Ukraine, blackout schedules will be in effect tomorrow from 8:00 AM, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 3, in some regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 until the end of the day, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of blackouts at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Ukraine survived a difficult winter of 2025/2026 with constant shelling of energy infrastructure - DTEK01.03.26, 14:31 • 6740 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine