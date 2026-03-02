Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine

In a number of regions of Ukraine, blackout schedules will be in effect tomorrow from 8:00 AM, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 3, in some regions of Ukraine, from 08:00 until the end of the day, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of blackouts at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution companies.