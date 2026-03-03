$43.230.13
A case of Dengue fever was recorded in a 24-year-old woman in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

A case of Dengue fever was recorded in a 24-year-old woman in Lviv region who was vacationing in the Maldives. She was hospitalized on February 19 and discharged in satisfactory condition on February 26.

A case of Dengue fever was recorded in a 24-year-old woman in Lviv region

A case of Dengue fever has been recorded in the Lviv region in a 24-year-old woman who returned from a vacation in the Maldives. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, writes UNN.

Details

According to doctors, the woman fell ill on February 15, 2026. She developed chills, headache, fever up to 38.5 °C, muscle and abdominal pain, and other symptoms.

On February 19, she sought medical help and was hospitalized at the Lviv Regional Infectious Clinical Hospital.

During treatment, doctors conducted laboratory tests. Initially, no West Nile fever virus, hantaviruses, or malaria pathogens were found in the samples. The samples were sent to the reference laboratory of the Public Health Center of Ukraine for additional analysis. The results of the extended study revealed RNA of the Dengue fever virus.

- the report says.

It is known that from February 4 to 16, the patient was on Thoddoo Island (Republic of Maldives). During her vacation, she was bitten by mosquitoes, and she used repellents irregularly.

On February 26, the woman was discharged from the hospital in satisfactory condition. Diagnosis: moderate Dengue fever.

Last year, a case of this disease was already registered in the Lviv region – in a 31-year-old Japanese citizen who returned from a business trip to Indonesia. The disease also had a moderate course, and the patient recovered without complications.

What is known about Dengue fever

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes. It is common in tropical and subtropical countries.

The vectors are mosquitoes of the genus Aedes, most often Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.

Main symptoms:

  • high temperature;
    • headache;
      • muscle pain;
        • possible skin rashes.

          Doctors advise travelers to tropical countries to use repellents, install mosquito nets, wear closed clothing, and avoid places where mosquitoes gather. It is also important to destroy mosquito breeding sites near homes and, if necessary, use insecticidal agents.

          Recall

          In November 2025, a man who returned from Indonesia was diagnosed with Dengue fever – a viral disease common in tropical and subtropical regions of Southeast Asia – at the Lviv Regional Infectious Hospital. The patient sought medical attention with a rash and high fever after being bitten by vector insects.

          Olga Rozgon

