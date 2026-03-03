$43.230.13
US military claims over 1700 targets hit in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

US forces hit over 1700 targets in Iran as part of Operation "Epic Fury". Three F-15 aircraft were lost due to friendly fire from Kuwaiti air defense.

US military claims over 1700 targets hit in Iran

As of today, US troops have struck over 1,700 targets in Iran as part of a joint military operation with Israel. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

The US Central Command stated on Tuesday that over 1,700 targets were hit during the operation, dubbed "Epic Fury."

As of March 1, over 1,000 targets were reported to have been hit.

B-1 and B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters are involved in the operation.

As of March 3, it is known that the US lost three F-15 aircraft due to erroneous "friendly fire" from Kuwaiti air defense systems.

Recall

The IDF reported using over 200 aircraft to strike 500 targets in Iran, including radars, air defense, and ballistic missile infrastructure. The attack was aimed at reducing Iran's strike capabilities and establishing air dominance.

