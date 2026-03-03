LNG tanker under Russian flag on fire in the Mediterranean Sea
A Russian LNG tanker caught fire off the coast of Libya, possibly as a result of an attack by Ukrainian naval drones. The sanctioned vessel had deactivated its identification system.
An LNG tanker under the Russian flag is on fire in the Mediterranean Sea. It is assumed that the strike could have been carried out by Ukraine. This is reported by Naftemporiki, according to UNN.
According to the publication, a Russian tanker caught fire off the coast of Libya as a result of an attack attributed to Ukrainian naval drones.
According to Diaplous, a company specializing in maritime security and risk management, a Russian liquefied natural gas tanker with a capacity of approximately 100,000 tons, which is under international sanctions, was attacked around 4 am.
Reports indicate multiple explosions, and a video circulating on social media allegedly shows the ship heavily on fire.
It is noted that the vessel deactivated its automatic identification system for the last approximately 300 kilometers of its journey, moving along a so-called "gray route" to circumvent restrictions and embargoes.
No distress signals have been registered yet, and the fate of the crew remains unknown.
