06:22 PM • 4876 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 11043 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
03:45 PM • 13727 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 19167 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 25599 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 20440 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 19502 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 22923 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33585 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 109794 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
LNG tanker under Russian flag on fire in the Mediterranean Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

A Russian LNG tanker caught fire off the coast of Libya, possibly as a result of an attack by Ukrainian naval drones. The sanctioned vessel had deactivated its identification system.

LNG tanker under Russian flag on fire in the Mediterranean Sea

An LNG tanker under the Russian flag is on fire in the Mediterranean Sea. It is assumed that the strike could have been carried out by Ukraine. This is reported by Naftemporiki, according to UNN

Details

According to the publication, a Russian tanker caught fire off the coast of Libya as a result of an attack attributed to Ukrainian naval drones.

According to Diaplous, a company specializing in maritime security and risk management, a Russian liquefied natural gas tanker with a capacity of approximately 100,000 tons, which is under international sanctions, was attacked around 4 am. 

Reports indicate multiple explosions, and a video circulating on social media allegedly shows the ship heavily on fire.

It is noted that the vessel deactivated its automatic identification system for the last approximately 300 kilometers of its journey, moving along a so-called "gray route" to circumvent restrictions and embargoes.

No distress signals have been registered yet, and the fate of the crew remains unknown.

Recall 

The oil tanker MKD VYOM was attacked by an explosive-laden vessel while sailing 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat province. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine
Muscat
Libya
Ukraine