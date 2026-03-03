Israel eliminated the commander of the IRGC's Lebanese corps in Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated the commander of the Lebanese Corps of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran, UNN reports with reference to the IDF statement.

Details

Earlier today, the Israeli Air Force, acting on intelligence from the IDF, struck and eliminated Daoud Ali Zadeh, the interim commander of the IRGC's Lebanese Corps, in Tehran. Ali Zadeh was a temporary replacement for Hassan Mahdavi, the former commander of the IRGC's Lebanese Corps, who was eliminated in an IDF strike.

Ali Zadeh, who held a position equivalent to a brigadier general, was the highest-ranking Iranian commander responsible for Lebanon. The Lebanese Corps links the terrorist organization "Hezbollah" and the Iranian terrorist regime, supports the build-up of Hezbollah's forces, and acts as a liaison between high-ranking IRGC personnel and Hezbollah's leadership.

Ali Zadeh held various positions, including commander of the Strategic Weapons Corps within the IRGC, where he supported the arming of strategic weapons through proxies. Zadeh acted as an expert, directing the firepower of Hezbollah and other puppet organizations.

IDF announces elimination of Hezbollah intelligence chief

Ali Zadeh took up this position after Operation "Northern Arrows" and participated in the rehabilitation of the terrorist organization, as well as drawing conclusions for further improvement of terrorist activities against Israel. Recently, he has been pushing Hezbollah to carry out terrorist activities against the State of Israel.

The IDF emphasized that Israel will not allow Iranian elements that hinder Lebanon's recovery and strengthen "Hezbollah" to establish themselves in Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces will continue to counter Hezbollah's attempts to rehabilitate and rearm, and will use force to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel, the statement said.

IDF launches large-scale operation to completely eliminate all Hezbollah members in Lebanon: "There will be no immunity"