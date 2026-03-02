IDF launches large-scale operation to completely eliminate all Hezbollah members in Lebanon: "There will be no immunity"

The Israel Defense Forces have officially announced the start of a large-scale military campaign aimed at the ultimate destruction of the terrorist group "Hezbollah" and its entire structure. According to sources in Israeli security services, the operation will be comprehensive and will include both massive airstrikes and a probable ground invasion of Lebanese territory. This is reported by UNN.

Details

An Israeli security source, in a comment to the "Al-Hadath" channel, stated that within the framework of the new strategy, the IDF will make no exceptions for any member of "Hezbollah."

No politician or military figure of "Hezbollah," nor even its supporters, will have immunity. — emphasized the agency's representative.

The war in the Middle East has led to numerous civilian and military casualties in six countries

This effectively means opening a hunt for everyone involved in the group's activities, regardless of their position or location in the rear areas of Lebanon.

Massive airstrikes and readiness for the ground phase of the war

The active actions began with a series of powerful airstrikes on dozens of targets in Lebanon, which were a response to night rocket attacks and drone launches on Israeli cities.

The command emphasizes that the offensive will be as harsh as possible and may escalate into a ground operation to physically eliminate the terrorist threat near the borders. Currently, Israeli forces continue to methodically destroy weapons depots and command centers, demonstrating their determination to bring the operation to the complete elimination of the enemy's personnel.

Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024