IDF launches large-scale operation to completely eliminate all Hezbollah members in Lebanon: "There will be no immunity"

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
March 1, 08:23 PM • 24656 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 47239 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 45982 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 52038 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 62545 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 69011 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 73529 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 78593 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 81087 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 75513 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.7m/s
75%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJMarch 1, 11:32 PM • 32243 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNSMarch 2, 12:05 AM • 34387 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - ReutersMarch 2, 12:42 AM • 31649 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terroristMarch 2, 01:16 AM • 32996 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - mediaMarch 2, 01:51 AM • 32562 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 110331 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 116096 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 98147 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 99417 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 99345 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Kuwait
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 58251 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 56439 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 52666 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 51297 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 63938 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-101
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
The New York Times

IDF launches large-scale operation to completely eliminate all Hezbollah members in Lebanon: "There will be no immunity"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

The Israel Defense Forces has launched a large-scale campaign to definitively destroy the Hezbollah group. The operation will include airstrikes and a possible ground invasion, with no exceptions for any member.

IDF launches large-scale operation to completely eliminate all Hezbollah members in Lebanon: "There will be no immunity"

The Israel Defense Forces have officially announced the start of a large-scale military campaign aimed at the ultimate destruction of the terrorist group "Hezbollah" and its entire structure. According to sources in Israeli security services, the operation will be comprehensive and will include both massive airstrikes and a probable ground invasion of Lebanese territory. This is reported by UNN.

Details

An Israeli security source, in a comment to the "Al-Hadath" channel, stated that within the framework of the new strategy, the IDF will make no exceptions for any member of "Hezbollah."

No politician or military figure of "Hezbollah," nor even its supporters, will have immunity.

— emphasized the agency's representative.

The war in the Middle East has led to numerous civilian and military casualties in six countries02.03.26, 09:40 • 2226 views

This effectively means opening a hunt for everyone involved in the group's activities, regardless of their position or location in the rear areas of Lebanon.

Massive airstrikes and readiness for the ground phase of the war

The active actions began with a series of powerful airstrikes on dozens of targets in Lebanon, which were a response to night rocket attacks and drone launches on Israeli cities.

The command emphasizes that the offensive will be as harsh as possible and may escalate into a ground operation to physically eliminate the terrorist threat near the borders. Currently, Israeli forces continue to methodically destroy weapons depots and command centers, demonstrating their determination to bring the operation to the complete elimination of the enemy's personnel.

Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 202402.03.26, 05:40 • 14405 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World