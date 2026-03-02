The war in the Middle East has led to numerous civilian and military casualties in six countries

The armed conflict between Iran, Israel, and the US has led to a rapid increase in casualties across the region. The most tragic news comes from Iran, where a girls' school was hit, and from the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, where a rocket struck a civilian shelter. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

According to official data from government agencies and international organizations, the human casualties situation is as follows:

Iran – over 100 schoolgirls died in a girls' school, human rights activists from HRANA confirm the death of at least 133 civilians across the country;

Israel – at least 10 people died, nine of whom were victims of a hit on a bomb shelter in Beit Shemesh, over 200 people were injured;

Lebanon – the country's Ministry of Health reported 31 dead as a result of strikes on Beirut and southern regions;

Iraq – four members of the paramilitary group "Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces" were eliminated during an attack on their headquarters;

UAE – the Ministry of Defense confirmed the death of three people due to Iranian retaliatory strikes;

Kuwait – the US Central Command officially reported the death of three American servicemen.

International community's reaction to the growing number of civilian casualties

International humanitarian organizations call on the parties for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing the unacceptability of attacks on residential areas and educational institutions.

The greatest concern is the fate of hundreds of injured in Iran and Lebanon, where the medical system is under colossal pressure due to a shortage of medicines and constant shelling. Experts note that the real number of victims may be significantly higher, as debris removal in some areas continues under the threat of new airstrikes.

