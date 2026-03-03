$43.230.13
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 11008 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
03:45 PM • 13699 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 19137 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 25574 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 20428 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 19490 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 22917 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33581 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 109771 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Ukraine must be able to preserve its territory - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that a swift end to the war is necessary, but Ukraine must preserve its territory. He also expressed hope for a quick end to the war in Iran.

Ukraine must be able to preserve its territory - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that everyone wants a quick end to the war between Ukraine and Russia, but Ukraine must be able to preserve its territory, UNN reports.

"We all want this war to end as quickly as possible. But Ukraine must preserve its territory and its security interests, and we will talk about that,"

Merz said during a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Addition

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, stated that he hopes for a quick end to the war in Iran.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics