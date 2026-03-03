Ukraine must be able to preserve its territory - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that everyone wants a quick end to the war between Ukraine and Russia, but Ukraine must be able to preserve its territory, UNN reports.

"We all want this war to end as quickly as possible. But Ukraine must preserve its territory and its security interests, and we will talk about that," Merz said during a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

