Ukraine must be able to preserve its territory - Merz
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that a swift end to the war is necessary, but Ukraine must preserve its territory. He also expressed hope for a quick end to the war in Iran.
"We all want this war to end as quickly as possible. But Ukraine must preserve its territory and its security interests, and we will talk about that,"
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, stated that he hopes for a quick end to the war in Iran.