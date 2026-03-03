Part of Lviv was without water for almost a day: law enforcement opened a case due to damage to the water pipeline

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
06:22 PM • 4306 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 10463 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
03:45 PM • 13243 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 18621 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 25148 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 20289 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 19369 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 22882 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33559 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 109513 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.3m/s
84%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdownMarch 3, 10:02 AM • 22602 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacksMarch 3, 10:53 AM • 26988 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 14995 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 20401 views
In Prykarpattia, an 18-year-old mother is suspected of beating her seven-month-old son to deathPhoto02:54 PM • 8828 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 20575 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 53712 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 56048 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 109514 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 72252 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ali Khamenei
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
Lebanon
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhoto05:13 PM • 3804 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 8680 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 15114 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 32897 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 39825 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Economist
MIM-104 Patriot

Part of Lviv was without water for almost a day: law enforcement opened a case due to damage to the water pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

In Lviv, criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding damage to the main water pipeline, which left part of the city without water. Water supply is being restored after repairs.

Part of Lviv was without water for almost a day: law enforcement opened a case due to damage to the water pipeline

In Lviv, criminal proceedings have been initiated due to damage to the main water pipeline. Law enforcement officers are investigating the actions of the perpetrators who left part of the city without water for almost a day. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

Criminal proceedings have been registered against the perpetrators who damaged the main water pipeline and, by their actions, left part of the city without water for almost a day. The investigation is being conducted by the Yavoriv District Police Department.

- Sadovyi reported.

Let's add

In addition, according to the mayor, the main pipe has been repaired. Water supply is being restored. Riasne-1, Riasne-2, Briukhovychi, and Rudno already have water.

In the direction of Levandivka, as well as in the upper and lower parts of Shevchenkivskyi district, the supply will be restored a little later — the system is being filled, and the water is being additionally purified after the accident.

- Sadovyi summarized.

Recall

On March 2, part of Lviv was left without water due to unauthorized work by private equipment on the section through which the main water pipeline passes in Domazhyr.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Technology
Search
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv