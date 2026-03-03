Part of Lviv was without water for almost a day: law enforcement opened a case due to damage to the water pipeline

In Lviv, criminal proceedings have been initiated due to damage to the main water pipeline. Law enforcement officers are investigating the actions of the perpetrators who left part of the city without water for almost a day. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

Criminal proceedings have been registered against the perpetrators who damaged the main water pipeline and, by their actions, left part of the city without water for almost a day. The investigation is being conducted by the Yavoriv District Police Department. - Sadovyi reported.

In addition, according to the mayor, the main pipe has been repaired. Water supply is being restored. Riasne-1, Riasne-2, Briukhovychi, and Rudno already have water.

In the direction of Levandivka, as well as in the upper and lower parts of Shevchenkivskyi district, the supply will be restored a little later — the system is being filled, and the water is being additionally purified after the accident. - Sadovyi summarized.

On March 2, part of Lviv was left without water due to unauthorized work by private equipment on the section through which the main water pipeline passes in Domazhyr.