In spring, Russians are not going to reduce the number and cynicism of attacks - Zelenskyy

Russians are not going to reduce the number and cynicism of their attacks in the spring, they are preparing to strike critical infrastructure. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

In the spring, the Russians are not going to reduce the number and cynicism of their attacks, they are also preparing to strike critical infrastructure - Zelenskyy said.

"We have information about possible Russian strikes": Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's air defense needs with Merz