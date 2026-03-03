In spring, Russians are not going to reduce the number and cynicism of attacks - Zelenskyy

$43.230.13
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 10231 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 18378 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 24952 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 20224 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 19318 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 22860 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33542 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 109379 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 86155 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
Publications
Exclusives
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules
In Prykarpattia, an 18-year-old mother is suspected of beating her seven-month-old son to death
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules
Full Moon on March 3rd or the "Worm Moon" – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 109381 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvest
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the war
In spring, Russians are not going to reduce the number and cynicism of attacks - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

The President of Ukraine stated that the occupiers are preparing to strike critical infrastructure in the spring.

In spring, Russians are not going to reduce the number and cynicism of attacks - Zelenskyy

Russians are not going to reduce the number and cynicism of their attacks in the spring, they are preparing to strike critical infrastructure. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

In the spring, the Russians are not going to reduce the number and cynicism of their attacks, they are also preparing to strike critical infrastructure 

- Zelenskyy said.

"We have information about possible Russian strikes": Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's air defense needs with Merz02.03.26, 15:03 • 4656 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine