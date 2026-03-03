In spring, Russians are not going to reduce the number and cynicism of attacks - Zelenskyy
The President of Ukraine stated that the occupiers are preparing to strike critical infrastructure in the spring.
Russians are not going to reduce the number and cynicism of their attacks in the spring, they are preparing to strike critical infrastructure. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
