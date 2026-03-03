$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Servicemen receive UAH 100,000 during treatment after injury - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Servicemen who sustained injuries in the war continue to receive financial support and UAH 100,000 during their treatment. The duration of payments depends on the severity of the injury and the conclusions of the military medical commission.

Servicemen receive UAH 100,000 during treatment after injury - Ministry of Defense
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Servicemen who have sustained injuries (wounds, contusions, mutilations) while defending Ukraine from Russian aggression continue to receive monetary support and an additional reward of 100,000 hryvnias for the period of treatment and rehabilitation. The amounts and duration of payments depend on the time spent in the hospital, the severity of the injury, and the conclusions of the military medical commission (VLC), UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

During treatment after an injury sustained in battle, the serviceman retains the basic monetary allowance for the last position and is assigned a monthly additional reward of 100,000 hryvnias.

These funds are accrued for the entire period of inpatient treatment - both in Ukraine and abroad, including periods of transfer between medical institutions. These payments are also retained during leave for treatment, but only if the military medical commission (VLC) concludes that the injury is severe. If the injury is not severe, the accrual of additional remuneration (100,000 hryvnias) after discharge from the hospital ceases - the Ministry of Defense noted.

The main basis for making payments is the Certificate of Injury Circumstances. It is issued by the unit commander with a mandatory note that the injury is related to the defense of the Motherland.

However, if a soldier's treatment continues uninterrupted for more than four months, a VLC conclusion on the need for long-term treatment is required to maintain payments. In such cases, based on the conclusion and the corresponding order of the commander, financial support continues (up to 12 consecutive months in total).

In addition to monthly payments during treatment, wounded defenders are also entitled to additional support.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained how military personnel can independently determine the recipients of monetary support in case of captivity or disappearance. This is possible through a personal order certified by the commander or a notary.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine