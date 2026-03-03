In Kyiv, at the "Lukianivska" station, a phased replacement of doors is underway; tomorrow, exit No. 1 will be repaired

In Kyiv, the phased replacement of entrance doors is underway at the Lukyanivska metro station. Tomorrow, March 4, repairs will begin on exit No. 1 towards Yuriy Illienko Street, while the station's operation will remain unchanged for both exits. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

At Lukyanivska station, work continues on the sequential replacement of entrance door groups. Tomorrow, March 4, specialists of the enterprise will begin repair work on exit No. 1 in the direction of Yuriy Illienko Street. - the message says.

During the works, Lukyanivska station will operate without changes in its operating mode for both exits.

Station operating hours:

exit No. 1 (from Yuriy Illienko Street) – from 5:35 to 22:28;

exit No. 2 (from the Kvadrat shopping center) – from 5:36 to 22:27.

In case of an air raid alert, all underground metro stations operate 24/7 as shelters. All vestibules are open for entry, - emphasized the Kyiv City State Administration. - emphasized the Kyiv City State Administration.

