In Kyiv, at the "Lukianivska" station, a phased replacement of doors is underway; tomorrow, exit No. 1 will be repaired

Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 9066 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
03:45 PM • 12413 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 17625 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 24325 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 20022 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 19168 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 22798 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33495 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 108990 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Full Moon on March 3rd or the "Worm Moon" – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 19570 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the "Worm Moon" – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon
March 3, 09:14 AM • 52810 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026
March 2, 05:58 PM • 55583 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
March 2, 04:02 PM • 108991 views
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 108991 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvest
March 2, 01:28 PM • 71794 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
05:13 PM • 3266 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
02:39 PM • 8114 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
March 3, 12:11 PM • 14393 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"
March 2, 07:57 PM • 32659 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the war
March 2, 03:14 PM • 39598 views
In Kyiv, at the "Lukianivska" station, a phased replacement of doors is underway; tomorrow, exit No. 1 will be repaired

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

At the "Lukianivska" metro station, a phased replacement of entrance doors is underway. On March 4, repairs to exit No. 1 towards Yurii Illienko Street will begin; the station will operate without changes.

In Kyiv, at the "Lukianivska" station, a phased replacement of doors is underway; tomorrow, exit No. 1 will be repaired

In Kyiv, the phased replacement of entrance doors is underway at the Lukyanivska metro station. Tomorrow, March 4, repairs will begin on exit No. 1 towards Yuriy Illienko Street, while the station's operation will remain unchanged for both exits. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

At Lukyanivska station, work continues on the sequential replacement of entrance door groups. Tomorrow, March 4, specialists of the enterprise will begin repair work on exit No. 1 in the direction of Yuriy Illienko Street.

- the message says.

During the works, Lukyanivska station will operate without changes in its operating mode for both exits.

Station operating hours:

  • exit No. 1 (from Yuriy Illienko Street) – from 5:35 to 22:28;
    • exit No. 2 (from the Kvadrat shopping center) – from 5:36 to 22:27.

      In case of an air raid alert, all underground metro stations operate 24/7 as shelters. All vestibules are open for entry, - emphasized the Kyiv City State Administration.

      - emphasized the Kyiv City State Administration.

      At the capital's Vokzalna metro station, a passenger's clothing was caught in an escalator16.02.26, 18:19 • 4518 views

      Olga Rozgon

      Kyiv
      Air raid alert
      Kyiv City State Administration
      Kyiv