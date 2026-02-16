$43.100.11
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 13907 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 15671 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 34279 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 23134 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 27802 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34260 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 36845 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 75708 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 49263 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
At the capital's Vokzalna metro station, a passenger's clothing was caught in an escalator

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

At the capital's Vokzalna metro station, a passenger's trousers were caught in an escalator. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM.

At the capital's Vokzalna metro station, a passenger's clothing was caught in an escalator

At the "Vokzalna" metro station, a passenger's wide trousers were caught in the escalator. There were no casualties. A journalist from UNN was told more about the incident by the press service of the capital's subway.

At the "Vokzalna" metro station, a passenger's clothing, specifically trousers, got caught in the escalator. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM. The escalator stopped. Our specialists promptly removed the clothing from the escalator's comb. The passenger was not injured, and the equipment was also not damaged.

– noted the press service of the subway.

According to preliminary information, a backup escalator, a neighboring one, was operating at the time, and the incident lasted up to three minutes.

In addition, information is circulating online that another woman was standing next to the girl, who did not have time to react to the situation and fell, and her clothes were also "chewed up" by the escalator. However, the subway's press service claims that there were no other falls.

As far as I know from operational information - there were no falls or injuries either.

- emphasize the press service.

Recall

At the "Vokzalna" metro station in Kyiv, a woman around 50 years old fell onto the tracks. She has already been rescued alive, an ambulance was called, and train traffic was restored after a 7-minute delay.

