At the capital's Vokzalna metro station, a passenger's clothing was caught in an escalator

At the "Vokzalna" metro station, a passenger's wide trousers were caught in the escalator. There were no casualties. A journalist from UNN was told more about the incident by the press service of the capital's subway.

At the "Vokzalna" metro station, a passenger's clothing, specifically trousers, got caught in the escalator. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM. The escalator stopped. Our specialists promptly removed the clothing from the escalator's comb. The passenger was not injured, and the equipment was also not damaged. – noted the press service of the subway.

According to preliminary information, a backup escalator, a neighboring one, was operating at the time, and the incident lasted up to three minutes.

In addition, information is circulating online that another woman was standing next to the girl, who did not have time to react to the situation and fell, and her clothes were also "chewed up" by the escalator. However, the subway's press service claims that there were no other falls.

As far as I know from operational information - there were no falls or injuries either. - emphasize the press service.

