Since the beginning of the year, 89 tourists, including 10 children, have been rescued in the Carpathians

03:45 PM • 1558 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
01:15 PM • 10524 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 17386 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
12:11 PM • 16072 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
11:55 AM • 16773 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 21229 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 32662 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
March 2, 04:02 PM • 104518 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84875 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60872 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ
Full Moon on March 3rd or the "Worm Moon" – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules
Full Moon on March 3rd or the "Worm Moon" – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
March 2, 04:02 PM • 104515 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvest
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the war
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthday
Since the beginning of the year, 89 tourists, including 10 children, have been rescued in the Carpathians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Since the beginning of 2026, SES rescuers have saved 89 tourists, including 10 children, in the Carpathians. Operations were coordinated using drones and canine units.

Since the beginning of the year, 89 tourists, including 10 children, have been rescued in the Carpathians

Since the beginning of 2026, rescuers of the State Emergency Service have rescued 89 tourists in the Carpathians, including 10 children, coordinating operations using drones and dog handlers. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Safety in the mountains is not only the work of rescuers and the responsibility of tourists, but also a clear strategy provided by the Department for Coordination of Mountain Search and Rescue Operations of the Mobile Rescue Center for Rapid Response "Lviv" of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

- the message says.

It is noted that the unit provides round-the-clock operational interaction with coordination centers in Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Chernivtsi and Ternopil regions. It is here that the actions of mountain rescuers are coordinated during emergency rescue and urgent work - in mountains, forests, caves and on tourist routes. If necessary, cynological teams and UAVs are involved in the search for people.

Thus, since the beginning of 2026, the department has coordinated 84 incidents in mountainous areas. As a result of these operations, emergency workers rescued 89 tourists, including 10 children.

In addition to responding to emergencies, rescuers keep daily records of tourist groups, record the completion of hikes, and provide recommendations for safe behavior in the mountains.

We emphasize: there is currently a significant avalanche danger in the mountainous area. We urge tourists to be as careful as possible and plan their trips responsibly. Install the mobile application "Rescue in the Mountains" and follow the basic rules for hiking in the Carpathians. Travel responsibly and take care of yourself.

- added the State Emergency Service.

Olga Rozgon

Society