Since the beginning of the year, 89 tourists, including 10 children, have been rescued in the Carpathians

Since the beginning of 2026, rescuers of the State Emergency Service have rescued 89 tourists in the Carpathians, including 10 children, coordinating operations using drones and dog handlers. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Safety in the mountains is not only the work of rescuers and the responsibility of tourists, but also a clear strategy provided by the Department for Coordination of Mountain Search and Rescue Operations of the Mobile Rescue Center for Rapid Response "Lviv" of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. - the message says.

It is noted that the unit provides round-the-clock operational interaction with coordination centers in Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Chernivtsi and Ternopil regions. It is here that the actions of mountain rescuers are coordinated during emergency rescue and urgent work - in mountains, forests, caves and on tourist routes. If necessary, cynological teams and UAVs are involved in the search for people.

Thus, since the beginning of 2026, the department has coordinated 84 incidents in mountainous areas. As a result of these operations, emergency workers rescued 89 tourists, including 10 children.

In addition to responding to emergencies, rescuers keep daily records of tourist groups, record the completion of hikes, and provide recommendations for safe behavior in the mountains.

We emphasize: there is currently a significant avalanche danger in the mountainous area. We urge tourists to be as careful as possible and plan their trips responsibly. Install the mobile application "Rescue in the Mountains" and follow the basic rules for hiking in the Carpathians. Travel responsibly and take care of yourself. - added the State Emergency Service.

