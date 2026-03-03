In Ukraine, over 900 people have died in fires since the start of the heating season - SES

More than 900 people have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the heating season due to fires not related to Russian attacks. This was reported by State Emergency Service specialists on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to rescuers, almost 4,000 such fires occurred precisely due to improper use of electrical appliances.

Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Kyiv region due to heating malfunction

There are also problems with stove heating: 23 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in February 2026 alone, 150 were injured, 55 of them children. More and more often, the "silent killer" creeps up on people due to improper use of generators - reported the State Emergency Service.

In February, there were 83 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ukraine, 23 people died