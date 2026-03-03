In Ukraine, over 900 people have died in fires since the start of the heating season - SES
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the heating season in Ukraine, over 900 people have died in fires not related to Russian attacks. Almost 4,000 such fires were caused by improper use of electrical appliances.
More than 900 people have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the heating season due to fires not related to Russian attacks. This was reported by State Emergency Service specialists on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.
Details
According to rescuers, almost 4,000 such fires occurred precisely due to improper use of electrical appliances.
There are also problems with stove heating: 23 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in February 2026 alone, 150 were injured, 55 of them children. More and more often, the "silent killer" creeps up on people due to improper use of generators
