In Ukraine, over 900 people have died in fires since the start of the heating season - SES

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 1432 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 3298 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 6046 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 9174 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
09:06 AM • 15534 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 29702 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 96380 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 83454 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60015 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51181 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
4.1m/s
70%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 28573 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ07:59 AM • 29768 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 32616 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown10:02 AM • 11241 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 15409 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 2018 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 32705 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 45658 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 96380 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 62251 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Musician
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 3598 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 26614 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 33694 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 37247 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 36462 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Heating

In Ukraine, over 900 people have died in fires since the start of the heating season - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Since the beginning of the heating season in Ukraine, over 900 people have died in fires not related to Russian attacks. Almost 4,000 such fires were caused by improper use of electrical appliances.

In Ukraine, over 900 people have died in fires since the start of the heating season - SES

More than 900 people have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the heating season due to fires not related to Russian attacks. This was reported by State Emergency Service specialists on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to rescuers, almost 4,000 such fires occurred precisely due to improper use of electrical appliances.

Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Kyiv region due to heating malfunction09.02.26, 15:28 • 3793 views

There are also problems with stove heating: 23 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in February 2026 alone, 150 were injured, 55 of them children. More and more often, the "silent killer" creeps up on people due to improper use of generators 

- reported the State Emergency Service.

In February, there were 83 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ukraine, 23 people died28.02.26, 21:10 • 5071 view

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Technology
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine