In February, there were 83 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ukraine, 23 people died

In February, 83 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded in Ukraine. 150 people were affected, 55 of them children, and 23 people died. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

83 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning - only in February 2026 - the message says.

It is noted that 150 people were affected, 55 of them children. 23 people died.

The State Emergency Service says that one of the most resonant cases occurred in Volyn. In a private residential building, 5 people, including 3 children, were poisoned by carbon monoxide. All victims were hospitalized. The cause was probable violations in the operation of heating equipment and ventilation.

Rescuers warn that carbon monoxide has no smell or color. A person may not even realize that they are breathing poison. Children are especially vulnerable.

Therefore, it is necessary to:

regularly check the serviceability of stoves and gas equipment;

do not close ventilation ducts;

do not use generators indoors;

install a carbon monoxide detector.

At the first symptoms (dizziness, weakness, nausea, drowsiness), you should immediately go out into the fresh air and call 101 or 103.

