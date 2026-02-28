In February, there were 83 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ukraine, 23 people died

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
February 28, 12:56 PM • 19061 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 29067 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 28748 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 35676 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 40600 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 49532 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 45803 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 49867 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 48052 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 44740 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
82%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Qatar intercepts two Iranian missiles in its airspaceFebruary 28, 09:33 AM • 14409 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 18513 views
One person killed in Abu Dhabi after missile attack from Iran - MediaFebruary 28, 10:13 AM • 16122 views
Russia may withdraw from negotiations if Ukraine does not cede territories - BloombergFebruary 28, 10:50 AM • 14802 views
Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali Port01:59 PM • 11174 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 34184 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 38470 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 33630 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 37842 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 39008 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 18608 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 19033 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 19203 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 19470 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 34012 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed C-130 Hercules

In February, there were 83 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ukraine, 23 people died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

In February, 83 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded in Ukraine, affecting 150 people, including 55 children. 23 people died, according to the State Emergency Service.

In February, there were 83 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ukraine, 23 people died

In February, 83 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded in Ukraine. 150 people were affected, 55 of them children, and 23 people died. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

83 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning - only in February 2026

- the message says.

It is noted that 150 people were affected, 55 of them children. 23 people died.

The State Emergency Service says that one of the most resonant cases occurred in Volyn. In a private residential building, 5 people, including 3 children, were poisoned by carbon monoxide. All victims were hospitalized. The cause was probable violations in the operation of heating equipment and ventilation.

Rescuers warn that carbon monoxide has no smell or color. A person may not even realize that they are breathing poison. Children are especially vulnerable.

Therefore, it is necessary to: 

  • regularly check the serviceability of stoves and gas equipment;
    • do not close ventilation ducts;
      • do not use generators indoors;
        • install a carbon monoxide detector.

          At the first symptoms (dizziness, weakness, nausea, drowsiness), you should immediately go out into the fresh air and call 101 or 103.

          Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Kyiv region due to heating malfunction09.02.26, 15:28 • 3777 views

          Olga Rozgon

          Society
          Real estate
          Technology
          Energy
          Heating
          Power outage
          Blackout
          Electricity
          State Emergency Service of Ukraine
          Ukraine