08:22 AM • 13407 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 25289 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 31163 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 48520 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 48257 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 40169 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 38873 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26564 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18056 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13452 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Publications
Exclusives
Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Kyiv region due to heating malfunction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

In the village of Piskivka, Kyiv region, three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning. The preliminary cause of the tragedy is a malfunction of the stove heating.

Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Kyiv region due to heating malfunction

Three people died in a private house in the village of Piskivka, Kyiv region, due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Preliminary, the cause of the tragedy was a malfunction of the stove heating, the final results of the inspection will be provided by the State Emergency Service. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, writes UNN.

On February 8, the police received a report that in one of the private houses in the village of Piskivka, the applicant found the bodies of two relatives and a man.

- the message says.

As a result of the incident, a 63-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, as well as a 27-year-old acquaintance, died. Police preliminarily established that the cause of the tragedy was a malfunction of the stove heating. The final results of the inspection will be provided later by employees of the State Emergency Service.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident, which resulted in the death of three people (Part 1, Article 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Law enforcement officers urge citizens to observe fire safety rules, regularly check the condition of stove heating, and not neglect safety measures.

Tragedies occurred in eight regions: carbon monoxide killed four Ukrainians over the incomplete weekend, and 25 more were injured08.02.26, 18:54 • 4426 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Heating
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine