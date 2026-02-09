Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Kyiv region due to heating malfunction

Three people died in a private house in the village of Piskivka, Kyiv region, due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Preliminary, the cause of the tragedy was a malfunction of the stove heating, the final results of the inspection will be provided by the State Emergency Service. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast police, writes UNN.

On February 8, the police received a report that in one of the private houses in the village of Piskivka, the applicant found the bodies of two relatives and a man. - the message says.

As a result of the incident, a 63-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, as well as a 27-year-old acquaintance, died. Police preliminarily established that the cause of the tragedy was a malfunction of the stove heating. The final results of the inspection will be provided later by employees of the State Emergency Service.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident, which resulted in the death of three people (Part 1, Article 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Law enforcement officers urge citizens to observe fire safety rules, regularly check the condition of stove heating, and not neglect safety measures.

Tragedies occurred in eight regions: carbon monoxide killed four Ukrainians over the incomplete weekend, and 25 more were injured