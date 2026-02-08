$43.140.00
Tragedies occurred in eight regions: carbon monoxide killed four Ukrainians over the incomplete weekend, and 25 more were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Over the incomplete weekend of February 7-8, 4 people died in Ukraine from carbon monoxide poisoning, and 25 more were injured. The cause was malfunctions of generators, stove heating, and gas equipment.

In Ukraine, over the incomplete weekend, 4 people died and 25 more were injured due to carbon monoxide poisoning, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, in just under two days, February 7-8, the "silent killer" caused 9 tragic incidents across the country.

Among the victims are entire families with very young children. This morning in the village of Zhukivtsi, Kyiv region, 4 people were injured due to violations of generator usage rules. Among them are children born in 2024 and 2025 

- the report says.

4 people died due to faulty stove and gas heating in Ternopil region and Vinnytsia (two in each region).

The tragedies occurred mainly in rural areas and affected 8 regions.

In Kirovohrad region, a woman and three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide06.02.26, 16:36 • 2616 views

As reported by the State Emergency Service, the main reasons are improper use of alternative energy sources and heating:

▫️generators (5 cases). This is the most common cause of poisoning these days. People continue to place them too close to windows or even indoors;

▫️ faulty stove heating (2 cases). Cracks in stoves, prematurely closed dampers;

▫️faulty gas equipment (2 cases).

Antonina Tumanova

