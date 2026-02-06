In Kirovohrad region, a woman and three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide
Kyiv • UNN
In Kirovohrad region, four people, including three children, were poisoned by carbon monoxide in the village of Novyi Starodub. The children were hospitalized in a moderately severe condition.
In Kirovohrad region, four people were poisoned by carbon monoxide, three of them children, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
According to the State Emergency Service, the tragedy occurred in the village of Novyi Starodub, Petrivska STG, Oleksandriia district.
A 36-year-old woman and three boys born in 2012, 2015, and 2023 were injured.
The children were hospitalized in a moderate condition.
Rescuers reminded that carbon monoxide cannot be seen, tasted, or smelled.
