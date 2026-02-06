In Kirovohrad region, a woman and three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 232 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 4800 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 16025 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 14702 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 17800 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 58462 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 52395 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 40798 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 52677 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 97330 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.1m/s
74%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia claims 'assassination attempt' on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General AlekseevFebruary 6, 07:45 AM • 3846 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJFebruary 6, 08:45 AM • 6602 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 13064 views
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault ForcesVideo10:22 AM • 4600 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 12195 views
Publications
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 240 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 12354 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 16036 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 29796 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 58472 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Bonne
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 17956 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 20851 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 30192 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 33423 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 70759 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat
Social network

In Kirovohrad region, a woman and three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

In Kirovohrad region, four people, including three children, were poisoned by carbon monoxide in the village of Novyi Starodub. The children were hospitalized in a moderately severe condition.

In Kirovohrad region, a woman and three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide

In Kirovohrad region, four people were poisoned by carbon monoxide, three of them children, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the tragedy occurred in the village of Novyi Starodub, Petrivska STG, Oleksandriia district.

A 36-year-old woman and three boys born in 2012, 2015, and 2023 were injured.

Mother and 4-year-old daughter in hospital: family poisoned by carbon monoxide near Kyiv31.12.25, 13:12 • 2654 views

The children were hospitalized in a moderate condition.

Rescuers reminded that carbon monoxide cannot be seen, tasted, or smelled.

Two Rivne residents hospitalized in intensive care due to carbon monoxide poisoning05.02.26, 17:59 • 3928 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Village
Heating
Kirovohrad Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine