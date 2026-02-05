$43.170.02
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 6370 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 11558 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 21784 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 49505 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 25888 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 25474 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21052 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14213 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13989 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Two Rivne residents hospitalized in intensive care due to carbon monoxide poisoning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

In Mlyniv, Rivne region, a woman born in 1959 and a man born in 1981 were poisoned by carbon monoxide. They were hospitalized in intensive care after emergency responders opened the doors of their house.

Two Rivne residents hospitalized in intensive care due to carbon monoxide poisoning
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In Rivne region, two people were poisoned by carbon monoxide. They were a woman born in 1959 and a man born in 1981. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Two people were found in their own house in the settlement of Mlyniv.

Emergency responders promptly opened the door and found a woman born in 1959 and a man born in 1981 who needed medical assistance. The victims were handed over to an ambulance crew and hospitalized in intensive care with a diagnosis of "carbon monoxide poisoning."

 - stated the State Emergency Service.

Recall

At the end of January 2026, a similar incident occurred in the village of Slyvyne, Mykolaiv district, as a result of which a woman and a child were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

UNN also reported that in Kyiv, during the unloading of generator equipment for heat supply to residential buildings, an employee of the communal enterprise "Kyivteploenergo" died.

Yevhen Ustimenko

