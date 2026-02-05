Two Rivne residents hospitalized in intensive care due to carbon monoxide poisoning

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In Rivne region, two people were poisoned by carbon monoxide. They were a woman born in 1959 and a man born in 1981. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Two people were found in their own house in the settlement of Mlyniv.

Emergency responders promptly opened the door and found a woman born in 1959 and a man born in 1981 who needed medical assistance. The victims were handed over to an ambulance crew and hospitalized in intensive care with a diagnosis of "carbon monoxide poisoning." - stated the State Emergency Service.

Recall

At the end of January 2026, a similar incident occurred in the village of Slyvyne, Mykolaiv district, as a result of which a woman and a child were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

UNN also reported that in Kyiv, during the unloading of generator equipment for heat supply to residential buildings, an employee of the communal enterprise "Kyivteploenergo" died.