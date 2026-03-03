$43.230.13
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 10887 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 17742 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 16315 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 16976 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 21332 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 32736 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 104700 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84925 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60909 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
In Kyiv Oblast, the head of one of the district TCC and SP departments was detained for extorting $4,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

In Kyiv Oblast, the head of a TCC department was detained for extorting $4,000 to remove a conscript from the wanted list and process documents without conscription. The official threatened mobilization if the demand was refused.

In Kyiv Oblast, the head of one of the district TCC and SP departments was detained for extorting $4,000

In the Kyiv region, the head of a department of one of the district territorial recruitment centers (TCC) and social support (SP) was detained for demanding $4,000 for "resolving an issue" with mobilization. The official promised to remove a conscript from the wanted list and process documents without conscription, threatening him if he refused. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the official demanded an unlawful benefit from a conscript who was on the wanted list. For $4,000, he promised to remove the man from the wanted list, update his military registration data, process the necessary documents, and arrange for him to undergo a military medical commission without subsequent conscription.

If he refused such a "package of services," he threatened mobilization.

After receiving the agreed-upon amount of unlawful benefit, the official was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, the detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving an unlawful benefit by an official, combined with extortion) and a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail was chosen.

- the report says.

For reference

This exposure is part of the "Dark Side of TCC and VVK" program. During 2026, within 42 criminal proceedings, 54 officials of TCC and SP and VVK were notified of suspicion. The total documented amount of unlawful benefit is $156.1 thousand and UAH 301.5 thousand.

