In Kyiv Oblast, the head of one of the district TCC and SP departments was detained for extorting $4,000

In the Kyiv region, the head of a department of one of the district territorial recruitment centers (TCC) and social support (SP) was detained for demanding $4,000 for "resolving an issue" with mobilization. The official promised to remove a conscript from the wanted list and process documents without conscription, threatening him if he refused. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the official demanded an unlawful benefit from a conscript who was on the wanted list. For $4,000, he promised to remove the man from the wanted list, update his military registration data, process the necessary documents, and arrange for him to undergo a military medical commission without subsequent conscription.

If he refused such a "package of services," he threatened mobilization.

After receiving the agreed-upon amount of unlawful benefit, the official was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, the detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving an unlawful benefit by an official, combined with extortion) and a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail was chosen. - the report says.

This exposure is part of the "Dark Side of TCC and VVK" program. During 2026, within 42 criminal proceedings, 54 officials of TCC and SP and VVK were notified of suspicion. The total documented amount of unlawful benefit is $156.1 thousand and UAH 301.5 thousand.

