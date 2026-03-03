$43.230.13
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 14625 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 14120 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 15174 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 20085 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 32049 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 102861 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84438 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60628 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51590 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
In Lviv, three doctors from the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC) will be tried for issuing 56 fictitious disability certificates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

In Lviv, three MSEC doctors are accused of issuing 56 fictitious disability certificates to conscripts. This allowed 36 men to illegally leave the country.

In Lviv, three doctors from the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC) will be tried for issuing 56 fictitious disability certificates

In Lviv, an indictment was sent to court against three doctors of the inter-district Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC), who are suspected of issuing 56 fictitious disability certificates to conscripts. According to the investigation, this allowed dozens of men to illegally travel abroad. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv sent an indictment to court against three doctors of the inter-district MSEC.

According to the investigation, in 2022, they issued forged documents for the third group of disability to conscripts. In fact, they did not conduct medical examinations, the individuals were not even present at the commission meetings, and the acts were drawn up based on forged medical certificates.

As a result, 56 people received illegal disability, 36 of whom went abroad and did not return

- the report says.

The doctors are charged with aiding the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine and the preparation and issuance by an official of knowingly false official documents, committed by a group of persons (Part 3 of Article 332, Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv