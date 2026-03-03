In Lviv, three doctors from the Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC) will be tried for issuing 56 fictitious disability certificates

In Lviv, an indictment was sent to court against three doctors of the inter-district Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC), who are suspected of issuing 56 fictitious disability certificates to conscripts. According to the investigation, this allowed dozens of men to illegally travel abroad. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office of Lviv sent an indictment to court against three doctors of the inter-district MSEC.

According to the investigation, in 2022, they issued forged documents for the third group of disability to conscripts. In fact, they did not conduct medical examinations, the individuals were not even present at the commission meetings, and the acts were drawn up based on forged medical certificates.

As a result, 56 people received illegal disability, 36 of whom went abroad and did not return - the report says.

The doctors are charged with aiding the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine and the preparation and issuance by an official of knowingly false official documents, committed by a group of persons (Part 3 of Article 332, Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

