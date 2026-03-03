Four individuals to be prosecuted in Rivne region for organizing illegal departure of men abroad

$43.230.13
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 5210 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 7408 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 10204 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
09:06 AM • 16050 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 30006 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 97121 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 83638 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60144 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51271 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 29110 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJMarch 3, 07:59 AM • 30359 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 33596 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown10:02 AM • 11742 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 15969 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 3316 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 33750 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 46179 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 97121 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 62746 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Musician
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 4142 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 26898 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 33967 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 37491 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 36677 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Heating

Four individuals to be prosecuted in Rivne region for organizing illegal departure of men abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

In Rivne region, an indictment has been sent to court against four individuals who organized the illegal departure of 13 conscripted men abroad in 2022. Their data was entered into the "Shliakh" system as drivers of humanitarian cargo.

Four individuals to be prosecuted in Rivne region for organizing illegal departure of men abroad

In the Rivne region, an indictment has been sent to court against four individuals suspected of organizing the illegal departure of conscripted men abroad under the guise of transporting humanitarian aid. According to the investigation, in 2022, 13 people left Ukraine in this way. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In 2022, in the Rivne region, through two established charitable foundations, the illegal departure of 13 conscripted men abroad was organized under the guise of transporting humanitarian aid. Their data was entered into the "Shliakh" system as drivers of humanitarian cargo, which allowed them to cross the border during martial law.

- the post states.

According to the investigation, these men had no connection to volunteer activities, and the organizers knew that after leaving, they would not return to Ukraine. In addition, they also provided instructions on how to pass border control.

In this way, in 2022, they helped 13 people illegally leave Ukraine – some as drivers of private cars, others as bus passengers. Prosecutors sent an indictment to court against four individuals accused of organizing the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment.

- the post states.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 5,000 men have illegally crossed the border. More than 7,000 criminal cases have been initiated, but so far only 400 court verdicts have been recorded.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Ukraine