Four individuals to be prosecuted in Rivne region for organizing illegal departure of men abroad

In the Rivne region, an indictment has been sent to court against four individuals suspected of organizing the illegal departure of conscripted men abroad under the guise of transporting humanitarian aid. According to the investigation, in 2022, 13 people left Ukraine in this way. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In 2022, in the Rivne region, through two established charitable foundations, the illegal departure of 13 conscripted men abroad was organized under the guise of transporting humanitarian aid. Their data was entered into the "Shliakh" system as drivers of humanitarian cargo, which allowed them to cross the border during martial law. - the post states.

According to the investigation, these men had no connection to volunteer activities, and the organizers knew that after leaving, they would not return to Ukraine. In addition, they also provided instructions on how to pass border control.

In this way, in 2022, they helped 13 people illegally leave Ukraine – some as drivers of private cars, others as bus passengers. Prosecutors sent an indictment to court against four individuals accused of organizing the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment. - the post states.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 5,000 men have illegally crossed the border. More than 7,000 criminal cases have been initiated, but so far only 400 court verdicts have been recorded.