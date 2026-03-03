Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán complained to the European Commission about Ukraine's "blocking" of the Druzhba oil pipeline. He announced this on social network "X", UNN reports.

Orbán called on the President of the European Commission to ensure the implementation of agreements obliging Ukraine to allow oil transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Until President Zelenskyy returns to common sense and normal life, we will not support any decision beneficial to Ukraine. - Orbán stated.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sent an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He accused Ukraine of blocking the Druzhba oil pipeline and demanded its immediate restoration.

Viktor Orbán also intensified his anti-Ukrainian campaign before the elections, blocking EU aid packages to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. This comes amid his party trailing by 20 points in the polls.

