Orban complained about Zelenskyy to the EU over the "blocking" of the Druzhba oil pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The Hungarian Prime Minister called on the President of the European Commission to ensure the implementation of agreements that oblige Ukraine to allow the transit of oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Orban complained about Zelenskyy to the EU over the "blocking" of the Druzhba oil pipeline

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán complained to the European Commission about Ukraine's "blocking" of the Druzhba oil pipeline. He announced this on social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

Orbán called on the President of the European Commission to ensure the implementation of agreements obliging Ukraine to allow oil transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Until President Zelenskyy returns to common sense and normal life, we will not support any decision beneficial to Ukraine.

- Orbán stated.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sent an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He accused Ukraine of blocking the Druzhba oil pipeline and demanded its immediate restoration.

Viktor Orbán also intensified his anti-Ukrainian campaign before the elections, blocking EU aid packages to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. This comes amid his party trailing by 20 points in the polls.

