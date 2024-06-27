All pairs of Euro 2024 1/8 finals have been announced: the full playoff grid
The Euro 2024 1/8 final pairs and the full playoff draw, which will be played from June 29 to July 2, the quarterfinals-July 5-6, the semifinals - July 9-10 and the final - July 14 in Berlin, have been announced.
On Wednesday, June 26, the group stage of Euro 2024 football ended. According to its results, all participants of the playoff were determined and pairs of the 1/8 finals were formed. This was reported on the website of the UEFA Champions League, reports UNN.
Matches of the 1/8 finals of Euro 2024 will be held from June 29 to July 2. Quarterfinals – July 5 and 6. The semifinals will be held on July 9 and 10.
The final of the tournament will be held on July 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.
All pairs of Euro 2024 1/8 finals
Left side of the grid
Saturday, June 29, 22: 00. Germany-Denmark
Sunday, June 30, 22: 00. Spain-Georgia
Monday, July 1, 19: 00. France-Belgium
Monday, July 1, 22: 00. Portugal-Slovenia
Right side of the grid
Saturday, June 29, 19: 00. Switzerland-Italy
Sunday, June 30, 19: 00. England-Slovakia
Tuesday, July 2, 19: 00. Romania-Netherlands
Tuesday, July 2, 22: 00. Austria-Turkey
Euro 2024 Quarterfinals
1. Friday, July 5, 19: 00. Spain – Georgia-Germany / Denmark
2. Friday, July 5, 22: 00. Portugal / Slovenia – France / Belgium
3. Saturday, July 6, 19: 00. England – Slovakia-Switzerland / Italy
4. Saturday, July 6, 22: 00. Romania / Netherlands-Austria / Turkey
Euro 2024 Semi-Finals
1. Tuesday, July 9, 22:00. Quarterfinal # 1 Winner-Quarterfinal # 2 winner
2. Wednesday, July 10, 22: 00. Quarterfinal # 3 Winner-Quarterfinal # 4 Winner
Euro 2024 Final
Sunday, July 14, 22: 00. Winner of semi – final # 1-winner of semi-final # 2.
